Soeben erschienen: Octomore 17.4

Die drei ersten Octomore der Serie 17 haben wir Ihnen ja bereits hier vorstellen können, nun kommt der Octomore 17.4 dazu, eine Abfüllung, die zunächst in First Fill Oloroso Sherry Casks reifte und danach in Virgin French Oak Casks gefinisht wurde – für insgesamt sieben Jahre.

Wir haben untenstehend alle Infos aus der Mail an uns und von der Webseite zum Octomore 17.4 zusammengefasst:

Octomore 17.4 is here

The final expression in Octomore 17 Series is here. 17.4 is a rich and luxurious Octomore, bringing together a decadent combination of oak spices and dried fruit. Malted to 108.2 PPM this liquid has been matured for seven years in first-fill Oloroso and finished in French Virgin Oak

An extended period in first-fill Oloroso brings warmth, layers of dried fruit and toasted walnuts, while the finish in French Virgin Oak lends cinnamon and toasted oak. Dry, mineral smoke abounds on the nose whilst a bright malty core balances the peat and oak. Distilled, matured and bottled at Bruichladdich Distillery on the Isle of Islay, un-chill filtered with no added colour, this is whisky in its most raw and elemental form.

〝This is a rich and luxurious Octomore, a decadent combination of oak spices and dried fruit. The warmth of nutty oloroso and the pepper y power of virgin oak combine to create an unmistakable spirit: an inimitable Octomore with characteristically powerful peat smoke, maritime character and balanced intensity.〞 Adam Hannett, Head Distiller

SPECIFICATIONS

BARLEY PROVENANCE : 100% Scottish Mainland Concerto barley

: 100% Scottish Mainland Concerto barley MALTING : Super Heavily Peated

: Super Heavily Peated DISTILLATION : Distilled in 2018 from the 2017 harvest

: Distilled in 2018 from the 2017 harvest AGE : 7 Aged Years

: 7 Aged Years MATURATION PROFILE : First-fill Oloroso, finished in virgin French oak

: First-fill Oloroso, finished in virgin French oak PHENOL LEVEL : 108.2 parts per million (PPM)

: 108.2 parts per million (PPM) STRENGTH: 57.2% ABV

Tasting Notes:

Nose: Earthy peat smoke rises from the glass with dried figs, toasted walnut and gingerbread from the Oloroso influence. The virgin oak brings cinnamon bark and toasted oak. Beneath the smoke lies a subtle maritime edge – sea spray and the aroma of warm sand wrapped in cocoa powder and with hints of orange peel and pepper.

Palate: Powerful yet composed – years in fine quality oak have tamed the spirit. Smoke hits the palate first: dry, mineral and ashy with hints of smouldering driftwood. Then layers of sherried richness intertwined with the spices of the new oak, dates, fruitcake, caramelised brown sugar with clove, nutmeg and roasted coffee beans. There is a bright, malty core to the dram that balances perfectly with the peat and oak.

Finish: The finish is long, warming. Lingering peat smoke, dried fruits, leather and oak spice. An echo of salted caramel, dark chocolate and soft vanilla drifts on the palate before the peat smoke comes through on a velvet-like finish.