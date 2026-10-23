Saltire Rare Malt präsentiert „Cigar Malt Edition 2“

Beim schottischen unabhängigen Abfüller Saltire Rare Malt fogt auf der mittlerweile ausverkauften Edition 1 ihrer Cigar Malt Series nun die Saltire Rare Malt Cigar Malt Edition 2. Die auf 298 limitierte Abfüllung stammt aus der Inchgower Distillery. Der Malt mit einem Alter von 15 Jahren kommt aus einem First-fill Ex-Oloroso Sherry Hogshead, und ist über die Website von Saltire Rare Malt erhältlich.

Hier die Aussendung zum Erscheinen dieser Abfüllung:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

SCOTTISH WHISKY BOTTLER UNVEILS NEW LUXURY CIGAR MALT

Following the sell-out success of its debut Cigar Malt, Saltire Rare Malt introduces a 15-year-old Inchgower single malt, marking the next chapter in its award-winning Scotch whisky portfolio.

Falkland, Fife; October 2026 – Independent Scotch whisky bottler Saltire Rare Malt has unveiled Cigar Malt Edition 2, a striking 15-year-old Inchgower single malt hand-selected by internationally renowned whisky experts Hans and Becky Offringa for its rich character, remarkable complexity and distinctive flavour profile.

The second edition of the brand’s Cigar Malt series brings together bold fruit, warming spice and exceptional depth, showcasing the Fife-based bottler’s commitment to discovering extraordinary single cask Scotch whiskies.

Bottled at 48.8% ABV, priced at £120 with 298 bottles available, the Inchgower reveals enticing notes of orange marmalade, cherry pipe tobacco, stewed red apples and ground cloves, balanced by honeycomb and warm leather. Medium-bodied with a long, lingering finish, it is designed to complement a fine cigar or be savoured entirely on its own.

The collection launched with an 18-year-old single malt from the now-closed Speyside Distillers, which sold out following its release. Its popularity has paved the way for a second expression, further establishing Saltire Rare Malt’s reputation for sourcing distinctive whiskies with outstanding character and individuality.

Keith Rennie, Co-Founder of Saltire Rare Malt, said:

„The response to our first Cigar Malt was incredible, and we’re thrilled to build on that success with something equally special. This Inchgower is a remarkable whisky, packed with rich fruit, warming spice and real character. For us, it’s about discovering exceptional casks and creating whiskies that people are genuinely excited to open, enjoy and share.“

Founded in Falkland, Fife, by Nigel Heywood and Keith Rennie, Saltire Rare Malt is making its mark on the global Scotch whisky stage with an exceptional portfolio of carefully curated single cask whiskies.

Named Best Newcomer at the Scottish Whisky Awards 2025, the company recently added to its international accolades after being named Rising Star Brand at Taiwan’s Golden Whisky Awards 2026, recognising its growing profile in one of the world’s most influential Scotch whisky markets.

With an expanding presence across Europe, Asia and North America, Saltire Rare Malt continues to champion carefully selected single cask releases from Scotland’s celebrated distilleries.

The Saltire Rare Malt Inchgower 15-Year-Old Cigar Malt Edition 2 is the latest addition to the company’s collection of rare and distinctive Scotch whiskies.

THE WHISKY: CIGAR MALT EDITION 2

Distillery: Inchgower

Age: 15 Years

Cask: First-fill Ex-Oloroso Sherry Hogshead

ABV: 48.8%

Outturn: 298

RRP: £120

Tasting Notes

Nose: Orange marmalade, cherry pipe tobacco, stewed red apples, ground cloves, honeycomb, warm armchair leather

Palate: Well-balanced, medium-bodied; revealing layers of fruit, spice and depth

Finish: Long and lingering

The Saltire Rare Malt Collection is available to buy online on their website at: https://www.saltireraremalt.com/