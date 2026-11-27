Über die Scottish Whisky Awards 2026 haben wir heute ja bereits in einem eigenen Artikel berichtet. Nun hat uns auch die erste PR über den Gewinn einer Auszeichnung dort (oder besser gesagt, von zweien) erreicht, und zwar vom unabhängigen Abfüller Saltire Rare Malts, der zum unabhängigen Abfüller des Jahres gekürt wurde und eine weitere Auszeichnung für seinen Tamnavulin 17-Year-Old erhielt.

Gerne bringen wir für Sie diese Presseaussendung, und gratulieren dem Team dort zum Erfolg:

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FIFE BOTTLER CELEBRATES MAJOR SUCCESS AT THE 2026 SCOTTISH WHISKY AWARDS

Saltire Rare Malt secures the Independent Bottler of the Year title and a Gold taste award just one year after being crowned Newcomer of the Year

Falkland, Fife; 27th November 2026 – Two years on from the launch of its inaugural collection of Scotch whiskies, Saltire Rare Malt has scooped the prestigious Independent Bottler of the Year title and a Gold taste award at last night’s Scottish Whisky Awards, marking a defining moment in the remarkable journey of the independent Fife bottler.

The Falkland-based business entered this year’s prestigious competition with six finalist places across four categories, including Independent Bottler of the Year and Excellence in Branding. Four of its whiskies reached the taste finals, with Saltire claiming three of the eight coveted places in the Single Cask Scotch 13 and Over category.

Saltire Rare Malt’s 2026 Scottish Whisky Awards results:

Independent Bottler of the Year

Gold – Single Cask Scotch 13 and Over – Tamnavulin 17-Year-Old

The final few bottles of Saltire Rare Malt’s Gold award-winning Tamnavulin 17-Year-Old are available to purchase at: https://www.saltireraremalt.com/collections/scottish-whisky-awards/products/tamnavulin-17-yrs-christmas

What began as a shared passion between longstanding friends and business partners Keith Rennie and Nigel Heywood has evolved into an international whisky brand with its roots firmly planted in the historic Kingdom of Fife.

Working alongside internationally renowned whisky experts Hans and Becky Offringa, the founders have assembled a distinctive portfolio spanning celebrated Scottish distilleries, lesser-known gems and increasingly rare casks from lost distilleries.

At the heart of Saltire Rare Malt is a philosophy that places quality above quantity. Each cask is selected for its individual character, with releases never rushed or hurried – bottled only when the right moment arrives. It is an approach that champions the diversity, craftsmanship and rich heritage of Scotland’s national spirit.

Keith Rennie, Co-Founder of Saltire Rare Malt, said:

“Saltire was born out of a genuine passion for Scotch whisky and a desire to share some truly special discoveries. For Nigel and me, what started as a personal collection has become something we can share with enthusiasts across the world. “To have our approach celebrated by the Scottish whisky industry is incredibly rewarding. Falkland is a special place to call home, and we’re immensely proud to be flying the flag for Fife. There are some exceptional casks still waiting for their moment, and we’re excited to share what’s next in 2027.”

The accolades cap a landmark year for the Scottish business, which has unveiled a series of distinctive new bottlings, expanded its international footprint and secured recognition in one of the world’s most influential Scotch whisky markets, having been named a Rising Star Brand at Taiwan’s 2026 Golden Whisky Awards.