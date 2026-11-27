Berlin trifft Mumbai – so könnte man das Highlight der Woodford Reserve Global Bar Exchange 2026/27 aus deutscher Sicht beschreiben. Denn Mumbai wird die Partnerstadt für Berlin, und die Crews der Bars The Drinkery (Berlin) und 8ish (Mumbai) werden in regen kulturellen Austausch gehen, über eine reine Guest Shift hinaus. Stattfinden wird dieser Austausch im Februar und März 2027 – und hier haben wir mehr Details dazu, und zur Neuauflage der Woodford Reserve Global Bar Exchange:

(Die Bilder stammen übrigens aus der Exchange Seoul x Sydney, die bereits im November dieses Jahres stattgefunden hat)

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WOODFORD RESERVE’S GLOBAL BAR EXCHANGE EXPANDS ITS REACH WITH FIRST INDIA EXCHANGE

Not a guest shift: A global cultural exchange for the next generation of bar talent

London, November 2026 – Woodford Reserve announces the 2026/27 edition of its Global Bar Exchange (GBE), bringing together emerging talent from some of the world’s most respected and breakthrough bars to explore how local flavours, ingredients and drinking cultures can inspire new creative perspectives.

Running from November 2026 to April 2027, this year’s GBE spans eight countries, connecting Seoul with Sydney, Berlin with Mumbai, Dubai with Paris, and London with Osaka. The Global Bar Exchange is designed as a genuine cultural exchange, encouraging deeper collaboration between bartenders across different markets. By allowing participants to experience and immerse themselves in the culture of their hosts – rather than simply stepping behind another bar for an evening -the programme aims to inspire, educate and empower, whilst building friendships along the way.

Each exchange will explore the distinct flavour identity of its two cities: From Seoul’s approach to fermentation and seasonality to Sydney’s produce-led culture, and from Mumbai’s layered spice profiles to Osaka’s precision and attention to detail, the programme will create space for bartenders to share knowledge and approach flavour from a new perspective. Rather than arriving with a pre-established menu, participating bartenders will develop their cocktails throughout the exchange: local market, café and restaurant visits, regional ingredients and culinary traditions will inform the final serves, ensuring that each collaboration reflects the meeting of two cultures rather than the identity of one bar alone. Each stop culminates in a collaborative bar event, where visiting and host bartenders showcase their serves throughout the evening.

At a time when the industry is increasingly questioning the value of the traditional guest shift, and whether a one-night takeover drives anything except a single evening of visibility, Woodford Reserve’s GBE offers a more considered approach. The programme is not built around the guest shift, rather, the collaborative bar event is the culmination of a multi- day cultural exchange. Bartenders first immerse themselves in their host city’s culture, ingredients and community, and then translate their experiences into collaborative serves, offering shared moments, mutual learnings and genuine relationships.

Nidal Ramini, Brand Advocacy Director for the EU, IMEA, APAC & GTR at Brown Forman comments that

“There’s a lot of discussion in the industry about the traditional guest shift and what it really delivers. With the Global Bar Exchange, we wanted to take that idea further – it’s about a genuine cultural exchange, creating meaningful collaborations and connections that reflect the heart of modern hospitality. Now on Batch 4, we’re all working hard to ensure the Global Bar Exchange keeps evolving – this year, India will be participating for the first time which we’re very excited about!”

The current line-up includes:

Jangsaeng, Seoul x Aster, Sydney | November 2026

The Drinkery, Berlin x 8ish, Mumbai | February & March 2027

Salmon Guru, Dubai x Danico, Paris | March 2027

Seed Library London x Karuda, Osaka | April 2027

Further details, participating bartenders and individual event dates will be announced in due course.

Additional details and the full 2026/27 schedule can be found online by visiting: https://www.woodfordreserve.com/global-bar-exchange-program/ @globalbarexchange