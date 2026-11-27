Die älteste lizenzierte und aktive Whiskybrennerei Englands, The English Distillery, bringt nun über den Retailer Whisky Brokers Associates ein Einzelfass aus den Beständen der Gründerfamilie auf den Markt, ein exklusiv dafür abgefülltes Einzelfass (ein second fill Quarter Cask) mit der Nummer EWC12932. 88 Flaschen sind von diesem 17 Jahre alten Whisky mit 56,7% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt worden – sie sind ab 1. Dezember 2026 um 11 Uhr unserer Zeit über die Webseite whiskybrokersassociates.co.uk erhältlich, zum Preis von 295 Pfund pro Flasche.

Interessant erscheint vor allem die Kombination aus Alter (17 Jahre) und Fassgröße (Quarter Cask) – durch das 2nd Fill Cask findet man in den Tasting Notes wenig Holz…

Auch Interessenten aus Deutschland (und den Niederlanden) können die Flasche über die oben genannte Webseite ordern – weitere Infos finden Sie untenstehend:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

The English Distillery’s First Ever Retail Exclusive Bottling of the Founders Private Cellar Range

Seventeen years in a quarter cask, 88 bottles, and a first for The English Distillery

The English Distillery has opened its Founders‘ Private Cellar to a retailer for the first time, bottling a rare 2009 cask exclusively for Whisky Brokers Associates.

In February 2009, barely two years after the first spirit ran from its stills, The English Distillery filled a small quarter cask in the Norfolk countryside and put it away. England hadn’t had a whisky distillery of its own for more than a century, and nobody yet knew what English whisky would become.

Seventeen years later, that cask, EWC12932, has been opened. It yielded just 88 bottles at a cask strength of 56.7% ABV, bottled exclusively for Whisky Brokers Associates. It is the first time The English Distillery has released a cask from its Founders‘ Private Cellar in partnership with a retailer.

Kept back by the family

Every year the Nelstrop family, founders of The English Distillery, set aside a handful of casks that stand apart from the rest. They go into the Founders‘ Private Cellar, the family’s own collection, and most never leave it. A cask is only considered for release once it reaches its peak, and each one must be personally signed off by the distillery’s Chairman.

Cask EWC12932 comes from the distillery’s earliest days. It was filled in February 2009 and bottled in November 2026, which makes it a bottle from the very start of the distillery’s story.

The whisky has been bottled exactly as it came from the cask: at cask strength, non-chill filtered and at its natural colour.

„We knew we had to bottle it“

Thomas Silk, Director of Whisky Brokers Associates, said:

„We tried a few different casks, but as soon as we tasted this one we knew we had to bottle it. It’s rich and oily, full of toffee and crème brûlée, with a peppery spice that builds and builds before a long finish of dark chocolate. Seventeen years in a small cask has given it real depth, but it’s still beautifully balanced.“

Andrew Nelstrop, founder of The English Distillery, said:

Having met Tom from Whisky Brokers Associates and the ongoing support he gives us in the sale of our luxury whiskies; his passion for superb whiskies is self evident and so it was a pleasure to work with them to choose a cask from the Founders Private Cellar to be bottles exclusively for them

Tasting notes

Nose: Soft brown sugar and golden caramel open up into ripe orchard fruit (baked apple and juicy pear), lifted by bright orange peel. Underneath sits a warm, malty, biscuity sweetness.

Palate: Oily and rich, coating the mouth at full cask strength. Thick toffee and crème brûlée come first, then warming baking spice and a growing crack of black pepper. It’s powerful but stays balanced throughout.

Finish: Long and warming. The spice lingers well after the last sip, then slowly gives way to dark chocolate.

Key facts

Detail Distillery The English Distillery, Norfolk (est. 2006) Range Founders‘ Private Cellar, single cask release Cask number EWC12932 Cask type Quarter cask (second fill) Date filled February 2009 Date bottled November 2026 Age 17 years Strength 56.7% ABV, cask strength Outturn 88 bottles Presentation Non-chill filtered, natural colour, presentation box RRP £295

Availability

The bottling is available exclusively from Whisky Brokers Associates at whiskybrokersassociates.co.uk and will go live on 1st December at 10am, while stocks last. With only 88 bottles, demand is expected to exceed supply.