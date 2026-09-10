Soeben erschienen: The GlenAllachie Sinteis Part IV, 2015 Mongolian Virgin Oak, Pedro Ximénez & Oloroso Sherry Cask Matured

Soeben angekündigt wurde die vierte Ausgabe der Sinteis-Serie, der The GlenAllachie Sinteis Part IV, 2015 Mongolian Virgin Oak, Pedro Ximénez & Oloroso Sherry Cask Matured – der erst schottische Whisky, der jemals in einem Fass aus der seltenen mongolischen Eiche als Finish reifen durfte.

Der zehnjährige und in Fassstärke mit 58,5% Vol. abgefüllte The GlenAllachie Sinteis Part IV ist für eine globale Veröffentlichung vorgesehen – bei uns in Deutschland wird er in Kürze erhältlich sein. Zur Orientierung: In UK kostet die Flasche £75,99.

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

THE GLENALLACHIE UNVEILS PIONEERING WHISKY MATURED IN RARE MONGOLIAN VIRGIN OAK

The GlenAllachie Distillery today, Thursday 10th September, introduced the fourth chapter in its celebrated Sinteis Series – a 2015 Mongolian Virgin Oak, Pedro Ximénez & Oloroso Sherry Cask Matured Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

This 10-year-old limited edition marks the first Scotch whisky matured in elusive Mongolian virgin oak to be bottled for global release, reflecting The GlenAllachie’s pioneering approach to wood mastery and its continued evolution of the Sinteis Series. This fourth edition embodies an ethos of ‚A Convergence of Three: Three Casks, Three Stories, One Exceptional Whisky.‘

‘Sinteis’ (pronounced sin-teesh), meaning ‘synthesis’ in Scottish Gaelic, captures the essence of The GlenAllachie’s cask innovation, uniting the bold and expressive virgin oak with the familiar warmth of sherry casks to create distinctive, boundary-pushing expressions.

While previous expressions in the series explored a dual cask approach, Part IV was initially matured in bourbon barrels before spending time separately in Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks. The whiskies were then combined and transferred to rare Mongolian virgin oak casks.

Mongolian virgin oak casks, crafted from Quercus Mongolica, are hard to source and unforgiving in character. Consequently, this wood type has remained largely unexplored in Scotch whisky. This oak is scarce in nature, having to be grown for over a century and naturally felled in order to be used commercially. Sourced from the forests of East Asia and noted for their tight grain structure and remarkable density, the wood reveals rich caramel, subtle sandalwood and oriental incense nuances.

Sinteis Part IV showcases this harmony with two types of sherry casks. Oloroso infuses the whisky with layers of dried fruit, dark chocolate, and nutty complexity, while Pedro Ximénez brings sweet toffee and treacle. The final whisky reveals dark chocolate, layered orchard fruits and warm pastries; a celebration of each cask’s distinct character, converging perfectly into one.

“The Sinteis series has allowed us to explore the interaction between different virgin oak and sherry casks. The series has explored dual-cask maturation in considerable depth already so for Sinteis Part IV I wanted to invite a pivoted approach that would be both a challenge and an adventure.

“We work intensively with Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks, so moving the liquid into Mongolian virgin oak was certainly an exciting challenge. The wood’s unforgiving nature and rarity in whisky-making meant we had little precedent to work from. As a team, we trusted in our instinct and experience, and I’m exceptionally proud of the whisky we’ve created and to be able to showcase the beautiful character of Mongolian oak.”

Sinteis IV is bottled at a cask strength of 58.5%, with natural colour and without chill filtration, preserving the full character and integrity of cask maturation. Each release in the Sinteis Series is a limited-edition bottling, distinct in its own right.

The bespoke packaging features a hand-drawn motif inspired by Quercus Mongolica and united by an endless knot, based on the geometric ornamentation found throughout traditional East Asian art as well as the enduring relationship between wood, whisky and time. The balance between natural forms and precise geometry, accented with ornate gold foil, reflects the intricate balance of nature and craft found within this expression.

The GlenAllachie Sinteis Part IV, 2015 Mongolian Virgin Oak, Pedro Ximénez & Oloroso Sherry Cask Matured, is available with a UK RRP of £75.99 from The GlenAllachie Distillery and online at www.theglenallachie.com from September 10. It will become available globally in the coming weeks.

For more information on The Sinteis Series, visit www.theglenallachie.com.