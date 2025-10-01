Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles 2025 – 89 Whiskys ausgezeichnet

Die Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles 2025 ist für Whiskyprduzenten eine jährliche Messlatte für die Qualität ihrere Abfüllungen. Dabei hat sich gezeigt, dass Wolrd Whisky, also Whisky aus den nichtklassischen Herkunfstländern, auch hier eine immer größere Rolle spielt. Deutschland zum Beispiel, hat bei dem Bewerb Schottland mit 18:22 Medaillen bereits fast eingeholt, und Frankreich sowie Indien folgen auf den Plätzen drei und vier.
Trends, die sich aus der Veranstaltung ablesen lassen, und die komplette Liste der Preisträger finden Sie untenstehend:
Global Whisky Broadens Horizons at Spirits Selection 2025
The 2025 edition of Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles confirmed the increasingly international profile of whisky. This year’s competition welcomed 221 whisky entries from 23 countries, with 89 medals awarded, marking a clear rise compared to 2024 (207 entries, 21 countries, 68 medals). The results underline both the vitality of established whisky nations and the growing strength of new players on the world stage.
The 2025 Revelations
At the highest level of recognition, three Revelations were awarded in the whisky category:
- Revelation Scotch Whisky: Tri Carragh Lowland Distillery – Dalrymple,
- Revelation Blended Whisky: WoodBurns Contemporary Indian Whisky,
- Revelation World Whisky: Weyermann® Single Malt Whisky Triple Cask,
European Whisky and beyond
Europe continues to impress, with Germany consolidating its position as a whisky nation to watch. With record participation and 18 medals, Germany stood out as one of the competition’s success stories. Belgium also impressed with a high medal conversion rate, while France secured 15 medals across a wide range of styles.
Beyond Europe, India and Taiwan continue to lead innovation. India confirmed its role as a global whisky heavyweight with 10 medals, while Taiwan reinforced its reputation for precision and craftsmanship with 4 medals. Producers from South Africa, Brazil and Australia also achieved medals, showing that whisky excellence is spreading to new terroirs.
Scotland remains at the forefront with 22 medals, reaffirming its historical leadership, while also facing fresh competition from younger whisky nations that are increasingly raising the bar.
Category Insights
Category results paint a picture of diversity. Scotch Blended whiskies demonstrated strong medal performance, underlining their continuing relevance and quality.
Irish whiskies, though fewer in number, maintained their reputation for excellence with a high conversion rate. Rye whiskies grew in visibility, reflecting renewed consumer and producer interest in this historic style. Experimental and niche categories added further depth, showcasing whisky’s expanding creative horizons.
Top Medal-Winning Countries – Whisky 2025
- Scotland – 22 medals
- Germany – 18 medals
- France – 15 medals
- India – 10 medals
- Taiwan – 4 medals
“Whisky is no longer confined to its traditional heartlands,” commented the organisers. “What we see today is a global dialogue of styles and identities, from Scotland and Ireland to Germany, Belgium, India, South Africa and beyond. The 2025 results show that excellence is being recognised across continents and categories. This global energy is what makes Spirits Selection so relevant for both producers and consumers.“
A Competition Revealing Global Trends
Spirits Selection was created in 1998 by the CMB | Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, a prestigious international competition renowned for its rigor and its commitment to recognizing the world’s best wines and spirits. Each year, several Sessions and Selections evaluate over 15,000 samples worldwide, with a professional jury conducting blind tastings to ensure impartiality and a focus on quality.
Now independent while remaining under the ownership of the CMB, Spirits Selection by CMB is entirely dedicated to spirits. Through its specialized jury, it highlights both the technical quality of products and the cultural and taste trends shaping the global market.
Grand Gold Medals:
- Charmeval By Bruant Finition Fût de Banyuls
- Tri Carragh Lowland Distillery – Dalrymple (Revelation Scotch Whisky)
- Tri Carragh Ardmore
- WoodBurns Contemporary Indian Whisky (Revelation Scotch Whisky)
- Weyermann® Single Malt Whisky Triple Cask (Revelation Scotch Whisky)
- 72.124 – Soak up the sun with a glass of Sherry
Gold Medals:
- Belgian Owl 20 Years Anniversary
- Crafters Reserve Whisky
- Bastille Single Malt
- Hav
- The Glenjourneys
- Decadent Drinks Sideburn
- Whiskyland Chapter Eleven Bladnoch
- Single Malt Bulgarian Whisky Isperitus Quarter Sherry Cask
- Tri Carragh Inchgower
- Tri Carragh Tamnavulin
- Tri Carragh Craigellachie
- Nozomi
- Origine Collection
- Subtil Collection
- Nationale 10 Tourbe Banyuls Whisky Francais Single Malt 43°
- Bercloux Single Malt
- Beauchamp Single Malt
- Grainvest Single Grain Whisky Cask Strength-Wheat Virgin Oak
- Bellevoye Bleu
- Whisky of Voodoo – Mask of Death 2 – 10 Years
- Devans GianChand Indian Single Malt Whisky Manshaa
- Galaad Origine Millésime 2020
- J.G. Thomson – Sweet – Batch 4
- J.G. Thomson – Rich – 1996
- TER Lignum Whisky
- 12.87 – Velvety smooth with a hint of spice
- 19.103 – Delight in the Uncanny
- MoG Thousand Mountains Single Malt Whisky Batch 2 – 5 Years Old
- SLYRS Single Malt Whisky
- Union Distillery – Pure Malt Whisky Extraturfado
- DeCavo Single Malt Höhlenwhisky Moscatel Finishing
- Single Malt Whisky Port Cask
- Dingle Pot Still
Silver Medals:
- Belgian Owl
- SPEY Chairman’s Choice PX
- SPEY 12 Years Old
- Rarus Single Malt Whisky
- Berg
- Rosemont Whisky de Montréal
- Charmeval By Bruant Finition Fût de Sauternes
- Whisky Single Malt Johnny Hepp
- Tri Carragh Strathclyde
- Secret Islay Adg 2 Hogshead Gifted Stills Blended Malt Scotch Whisky 43%
- Paul John Indian Single Malt Whisky Madeira
- Paul John Indian Single Malt Whisky Classic Select Cask
- Whisky Heroes – Back To The Roots – Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky
- Crazy Cock The Single Malt Whisky Rare
- Arthaus Blended Malt Scotch Whisky
- Lefort
- Grainvest Single Grain Whisky Cask Strength-Sorghum Bourbon Cask
- Bellevoye Orange
- Akro Euroepan Blended Grain Whisky
- Godawan Single Malt Fruit And Spice Artisan Whisky
- Kaiyo The Kuri Chesnut Cask Japanese Whisky
- Kaiyo 5 woods
- Bains Cape Mountain Whisky Single Grain
- Three Ships Bourbon Cask Whisky
- Three Ships Cape Ruby Cask Finish Single Malt Aged 13 Years
- OMAR Single Malt Whisky Cask Strength-Sherry Cask
- OMAR Single Malt Whisky Cask Strength-Virgin Oak
- The Gospel Straight Rye Whiskey
- SirDavis American Whisky
- Indri Agneya Single Malt Indian Whisky
- Lothaire Tourbe
- Lothaire Fruite
- Weyermann® Special Eight Single Malt Whisky
- Stonewood Drà Strong One
- J.G. Thomson – Sweet – Batch 3
- The Nine Springs Single Cask Selection Ex-Bourbon
- Deichrichter Elbe Valley Whisky
- The Nine Springs Bordeaux-Cask
- J.G. Thomson – Smoky – Batch 3
- 53.497 – Love it!
- MoG Stonewood Single Malt Whisky Batch 2 – 5 Years Old
- MoG Nine Springs Single Malt Whisky Batch 2 – 6 Years Old
- Thousand Mountains Stefen 1624 – De Stefani Single Malt Whisky
- Seagram’s Longitude 77 Indian Single Malt Whisky
- SLYRS Single Malt Whisky Fifty One
- Brigantia Aged 10 Years Distillery Exclusive Chardonnay Single Cask No. 806 Single Malt
- Single Malt Whisky PX Single Cask
- Wheat Whisky Franconian Whisky Limited Edition
- The Entellus 59.7% 7yo Marsala Cask Strength Single Malt Chinese Whisky
- Hellinger42 – Edition 1 – 46°