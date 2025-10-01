Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles 2025 – 89 Whiskys ausgezeichnet

Die Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles 2025 ist für Whiskyprduzenten eine jährliche Messlatte für die Qualität ihrere Abfüllungen. Dabei hat sich gezeigt, dass Wolrd Whisky, also Whisky aus den nichtklassischen Herkunfstländern, auch hier eine immer größere Rolle spielt. Deutschland zum Beispiel, hat bei dem Bewerb Schottland mit 18:22 Medaillen bereits fast eingeholt, und Frankreich sowie Indien folgen auf den Plätzen drei und vier.

Trends, die sich aus der Veranstaltung ablesen lassen, und die komplette Liste der Preisträger finden Sie untenstehend:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Global Whisky Broadens Horizons at Spirits Selection 2025

The 2025 edition of Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles confirmed the increasingly international profile of whisky. This year’s competition welcomed 221 whisky entries from 23 countries, with 89 medals awarded, marking a clear rise compared to 2024 (207 entries, 21 countries, 68 medals). The results underline both the vitality of established whisky nations and the growing strength of new players on the world stage.

The 2025 Revelations

At the highest level of recognition, three Revelations were awarded in the whisky category:

Revelation Scotch Whisky: Tri Carragh Lowland Distillery – Dalrymple,

Revelation Blended Whisky: WoodBurns Contemporary Indian Whisky,

Revelation World Whisky: Weyermann® Single Malt Whisky Triple Cask,

European Whisky and beyond

Europe continues to impress, with Germany consolidating its position as a whisky nation to watch. With record participation and 18 medals, Germany stood out as one of the competition’s success stories. Belgium also impressed with a high medal conversion rate, while France secured 15 medals across a wide range of styles.

Beyond Europe, India and Taiwan continue to lead innovation. India confirmed its role as a global whisky heavyweight with 10 medals, while Taiwan reinforced its reputation for precision and craftsmanship with 4 medals. Producers from South Africa, Brazil and Australia also achieved medals, showing that whisky excellence is spreading to new terroirs.

Scotland remains at the forefront with 22 medals, reaffirming its historical leadership, while also facing fresh competition from younger whisky nations that are increasingly raising the bar.

Category Insights

Category results paint a picture of diversity. Scotch Blended whiskies demonstrated strong medal performance, underlining their continuing relevance and quality.

Irish whiskies, though fewer in number, maintained their reputation for excellence with a high conversion rate. Rye whiskies grew in visibility, reflecting renewed consumer and producer interest in this historic style. Experimental and niche categories added further depth, showcasing whisky’s expanding creative horizons.

Top Medal-Winning Countries – Whisky 2025

Scotland – 22 medals

Germany – 18 medals

France – 15 medals

India – 10 medals

Taiwan – 4 medals

“Whisky is no longer confined to its traditional heartlands,” commented the organisers. “What we see today is a global dialogue of styles and identities, from Scotland and Ireland to Germany, Belgium, India, South Africa and beyond. The 2025 results show that excellence is being recognised across continents and categories. This global energy is what makes Spirits Selection so relevant for both producers and consumers.“

A Competition Revealing Global Trends

Spirits Selection was created in 1998 by the CMB | Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, a prestigious international competition renowned for its rigor and its commitment to recognizing the world’s best wines and spirits. Each year, several Sessions and Selections evaluate over 15,000 samples worldwide, with a professional jury conducting blind tastings to ensure impartiality and a focus on quality.

Now independent while remaining under the ownership of the CMB, Spirits Selection by CMB is entirely dedicated to spirits. Through its specialized jury, it highlights both the technical quality of products and the cultural and taste trends shaping the global market.

Grand Gold Medals:

Charmeval By Bruant Finition Fût de Banyuls

Tri Carragh Lowland Distillery – Dalrymple (Revelation Scotch Whisky)

Tri Carragh Ardmore

WoodBurns Contemporary Indian Whisky (Revelation Scotch Whisky)

Weyermann® Single Malt Whisky Triple Cask (Revelation Scotch Whisky)

72.124 – Soak up the sun with a glass of Sherry

Gold Medals:

Belgian Owl 20 Years Anniversary

Crafters Reserve Whisky

Bastille Single Malt

Hav

The Glenjourneys

Decadent Drinks Sideburn

Whiskyland Chapter Eleven Bladnoch

Single Malt Bulgarian Whisky Isperitus Quarter Sherry Cask

Tri Carragh Inchgower

Tri Carragh Tamnavulin

Tri Carragh Craigellachie

Nozomi

Origine Collection

Subtil Collection

Nationale 10 Tourbe Banyuls Whisky Francais Single Malt 43°

Bercloux Single Malt

Beauchamp Single Malt

Grainvest Single Grain Whisky Cask Strength-Wheat Virgin Oak

Bellevoye Bleu

Whisky of Voodoo – Mask of Death 2 – 10 Years

Devans GianChand Indian Single Malt Whisky Manshaa

Galaad Origine Millésime 2020

J.G. Thomson – Sweet – Batch 4

J.G. Thomson – Rich – 1996

TER Lignum Whisky

12.87 – Velvety smooth with a hint of spice

19.103 – Delight in the Uncanny

MoG Thousand Mountains Single Malt Whisky Batch 2 – 5 Years Old

SLYRS Single Malt Whisky

Union Distillery – Pure Malt Whisky Extraturfado

DeCavo Single Malt Höhlenwhisky Moscatel Finishing

Single Malt Whisky Port Cask

Dingle Pot Still

Silver Medals: