Christine Kammerer finanziert neues Album „The Woman They Called Witch Part 1“ über Kickstarter (mit Video)

Christine Kammerer, die in Dänemark geborene und in Schottland lebende Sängerin, Komponisiting und Instrumentalistin ist vielen Whiskyfreunden von Auftritten bei verschiedensten Whiskyveranstaltungen ein Begriff. Sie widmet sich unter anderem der Aufarbeitung der Geschichte von Frauen (und Hexen) in der Alkoholindustrie im Rahmen des von ihr und Jane Ross entwickelten, von der Kritik gefeierten musikalischen Whisky-Erlebnisses „Whisky & Witches“.

Nun hat sie eine Kickstarter-Kampagne gestartet, um damit den ersten Part ihres zweiteiligen CD-Projekts „The Woman They Called Witch“ zu finanzieren und bietet Unterstützern die Möglichkeit, ein Teil der Entwicklung des Projekts zu sein.

Wie das geht und was im Projekt relaisiert werden soll, können Sie in der Aussendung nachlesen, die sie uns gesendet hat. Am Ende des Textes finden Sie auch eine Verlinkung zur Kickstarter-Kampagne, die nochmals mehr Infos bietet – und vor allem die Möglichkeit, ein Supporter des Projekts zu werden:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

THE WOMAN THEY CALLED WITCH – A Symphonic Folk-Rock Album

BRIEF INTRODUCTION

The memory of the fire from the witch hunts, still burns in our bones. This double album is written at the intersection between the traces of trauma from the witch hunts – that continues to affect the experience of womanhood today – and my own personal journey, marked by violence and abusive relationships, rape, and loss of three ectopic pregnancies.

The music is the culmination of 10 years of academic and musical cross-cultural research and work centred around the female experience and our connection to the power of the divine feminine.

This is Part I, which brings grief, anger, loss into the light whilst reclaiming power, agency, and rising stronger from it – within ourselves and as a community.

By inserting my own lived experience into writing music anchored in the history of the witch hunts, I wish to create an immersive dimension that will help unveil our “ancestral” wounds.

In harmony with the spirits and voices of our foremothers, I unfold my story of breaking the bonds of trauma and reclaiming my power. Taking the listener deep into the heart of the suffering, the loss, the rage and the grief, and the act of overcoming it.

These albums will create a space for healing, give others an opportunity for personal engagement with the darkest period in women’s history through a musical portrayal of it, and serve as a musical memorial to our foremothers.

By supporting this project, you become part of a community. Part of a living memorial and testament to what we will never forget, and a refusal to accept silent suffering as part of the female experience today.

Watch the full video, listen to demos and support bringing the project to life on Kickstarter, by for instance pre-ordering a signed, limited-edition copy on vinyl.

LINK TO KICKSTARTER

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ckammerer/the-woman-they-called-witch-a-symphonic-folk-rock-album