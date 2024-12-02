Ballantines präsentiert: Ballantine’s 40 Year Old Masterclass Collection – Chapter Two ‘The Waiting’

Ein neuer, lange gereifter und sorgsam kuratierter Ballantine’s Blended Scotch ist heute von Chivas Brothers, der Scotch-Whisky-Abteilung von Pernod Ricard vorgestellt worden: Der Ballantine’s 40 Year Old Masterclass Collection: Chapter Two ‘The Waiting’ ist die zweite Veröffentlichung in einer fünfteiligen Serie von 40 Jahre alten Scotch Whiskys – und mit seiner Limitierung von gerade einmal 108 Flaschen eine echte Rarität. Die Verpackung dazu wurde von der schottischen Künstlerin Kyla McCallum gestaltet. Verantwortlich für den Whisky ist Master Blender Sandy Hyslop.

Was sonst noch zum Preis von 12.000 Dollar erhältlichen Ballantine’s 40 Year Old Masterclass Collection: Chapter Two ‘The Waiting’ zu sagen ist, fasst die untenstehende Pressemitteilung für Sie zusammen:

BALLANTINE’S UNVEILS CHAPTER TWO OF ITS MASTERCLASS COLLECTION:

A NEW 40 YEAR OLD BLEND JOINS THE PRESTIGIOUS SERIES CELEBRATING THE LEGACY OF ITS ICONIC MASTER BLENDERS

2nd December 2024 Multi-award-winning Scotch whisky, Ballantine’s, continues to celebrate its legacy of skilled makers, unveiling the anticipated second chapter of the revered Ballantine’s 40 Year Old Masterclass Collection: Chapter Two ‘The Waiting’.

‘The Waiting’ is an all-new expression within the Ballantine’s 40 Year Old Masterclass Collection; a precious series of five unique 40 Year Old blends that pay tribute to the valued skills and knowledge passed through the privileged lineage of just five Ballantine’s Master Blenders. ‘The Waiting’ captures the essential element of patience in blending high-aged Scotch whiskies, and the reward it can bring in allowing nature’s work to reach its flavourful peak over decades of maturation.

Drawing on the lessons taught to him as an ambitious young apprentice from his then Master Jack Goudy, Ballantine’s Master Blender Sandy Hyslop hand-selected and brought together whiskies from casks laid down by Jack Goudy himself more than four decades ago to craft this exceptional new blend. As has become synonymous with Ballantine’s distinctive house style, the influence of American Oak casks delivers a powerful experience of flavour depth and intensity. The result is an opulent and complex whisky, with smooth sweet tones and a hint of gentle smoke. ‘The Waiting’ is bottled at cask strength, at ABV 45.4%, preserving the authentic touch of both men’s hands.

Commenting on the release of Chapter Two in the Ballantine’s Masterclass Collection, Sandy Hyslop, said:

“Time brings distinction to a whisky, but it also brings huge responsibility. You need a combination of patience, passion and dedication to meticulously monitor and nose hundreds of samples a day to pinpoint the exact moment that a flavour profile has reached its maximum potential. It has to be exactly right because there’s no turning back the clock! Jack Goudy taught me how to play the long game, and I’m repeating these lessons to my own team to preserve the stature and legacy of Ballantine’s for many years to come.”

Ballantine’s 40 Year Old Masterclass Collection: Chapter Two ‘The Waiting’ is presented in individually numbered bottles, with a design reflecting the exceptional rarity of this 40 Year Old blend, decorated by hand. The stunning bottle is housed inside an elegant presentation box, dressed in a delicate 3D paper art piece, created exclusively for the Masterclass Collection and unique to each chapter by celebrated Scottish artist, Kyla McCallum.

A limited release of just 108 bottles of Ballantine’s 40 Year Old Masterclass Collection: Chapter Two ‘The Waiting’ will be made available for purchase globally from December 2024 at specialist retailers for RSP $12,000 USD. Chapters Three and Four will be released in 2025 and 2026 respectively, leading up to the fifth and closing chapter of the collection being released in 2027 to mark the iconic Scotch’s 200th anniversary.

