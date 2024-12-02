Neu von Bushmills in der Prestige Collection: Bushmills 26 Year Old Crystal Malt (mit Video)

Die Prestige Collection von Bushmills ist um eine neue, interessante Abfüllung erweitert worden: Für den Bushmills 26 Year Old Crystal Malt wurde erstmals bei Bushmills das sogenannte Crystal Malt verwendet, also Malz, das grün in einer Trommel gemälzt wurde und bei dem der Zucker im Korn kristallisiert – eine aufwendige, sehr vom Geschick des Mälzers abhängige Vorgangsweise. Das Ergebnis sind intensive Karamell-und Schokonoten, wie die Tasting Notes verraten.

Zum neuen Bushmills 26 Year Old Crystal Malt gibt es nicht nur die nachfolgenden Informationen, sondern auch eine interaktive Webseite, auf der man auch eine Verkostung der vier Produkte der Prestige Colection mit Master Blender Alex Thomas nachsehen kann.

BUSHMILLS RELEASES INNOVATIVE 26 YEAR OLD CRYSTAL MALT AS PERMANENT ADDITION TO ITS LUXURY PRESTIGE SINGLE MALT COLLECTION

Die aktuelle Prestige Collection

Bushmills Irish Whiskey disrupts the single malt category with its most innovative expression yet: a 26 Year Old Crystal Malt. This exceptional release joins 25, 30, and 31 Year Old single malts to expand its illustrious Prestige Collection— some of the oldest and rarest whiskeys ever released from the pioneers of smooth single malt.

Crafted using a special process which crystallises sugars in the malted barley before distillation, 26 Year Old Crystal Malt boasts rich and indulgent flavours of caramel and creamy chocolate, enhanced by decades of ageing in oak.

To celebrate the Prestige Collection and this new release, Bushmills has unveiled an immersive brand experience honouring Irish culture and craftsmanship, in collaboration with award-winning contemporary artist Colin Davidson.

Bushmills, County Antrim, 27th November 2024: Bushmills’® Prestige Collection showcases some of the oldest and rarest whiskeys from the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery. This extraordinary lineup includes 25, 30, and 31 Year Old single malts, alongside a new groundbreaking 26 Year Old Crystal Malt. Drawing on over 400 years of world-class expertise and heritage, Bushmills’ Prestige Collection sets a new benchmark for innovation and luxury in the global single malt category.

Der neue Bushmills 26yo Crystal Malt

Each expression in the Prestige Collection has matured for decades in oak barrels, creating unparalleled depths of flavour, perfectly complemented by Bushmills’ signature smoothness achieved through triple distillation.

The new 26 Year Old Crystal Malt embodies Bushmills’ unwavering pursuit of perfection and thirst for the uncommon. That same pioneering spirit drove Bushmills to become the first Irish whiskey brand to distil crystal malt back in 1997, an exceptionally brave step and a daring experiment.

Since then, this remarkable liquid has rested patiently in the quiet of the warehouses of the Old Bushmills Distillery, evolving over decades to finally take centre stage as an exceptional 26 Year Old Crystal Malt—a true masterpiece of innovation and craftsmanship.

Produced using crystal malt barley, where the barley undergoes an unusual and special malting process, the sugars within the grain of this new whiskey were crystallised, imparting intense caramel and creamy chocolate flavours that remained throughout the decades it has spent in oak.

With immense pride, Bushmills’ Master Blender, Alex Thomas beams,

“I am so honoured to manage and supervise the ageing of all our single malts, but releasing this special expression—one which I’ve cared for throughout my entire career here—is truly a dream come true. Our 26 Year Old Crystal Malt epitomises Bushmills’ commitment to restless progress and our dedication to crafting exceptional single malts for whiskey lovers worldwide.”

Bushmills 26 Year Old Crystal Malt whiskey boasts an extraordinary depth of flavour with a long, lingering finish. On the nose, sweet floral honeyed apples mingle with mellow wood and warm caramel. The palate unveils creamy butterscotch, evolving into layers of crème brûlée, roasted nuts, dark chocolate, spiced pear, and warm vanilla. The signature Bushmills fruity complexity is enriched by chocolate and caramel notes from the crystal malt, enhanced further by maturation exclusively in high quality first-fill bourbon barrels, sourced from the Kelvin Cooperage in Louisville, Kentucky, USA.

Alex adds,

“I love how beautifully light this whiskey is, it might look delicate and subtle, but don’t be deceived—it’s bursting with flavour. Succulent, deep, and complex notes overflow on the palate. Light in colour, but luscious in flavour”.

Bushmills 26 Year Old Crystal Malt embodies all that is unique about Bushmills and its dedication to unrushed perfection. It is bottled at 46% ABV non chill filtered and priced at £850 for 700ml, available from the end of this year at the Distillery, from shop.bushmills.com for UK & ROI consumers, key Global Travel Retail hubs, and on the island of Ireland from Q1 2025.

This collaboration culminates in an immersive digital brand experience—The Living Legends Lounge—created in collaboration with renowned artist Colin Davidson, offering whiskey lovers everywhere an opportunity to explore the world of Bushmills. The Prestige Collection is inspired by the artistry, craftsmanship, and landscapes of Northern Ireland’s rugged coastline. Davidson, whose work reflects the region’s culture and natural beauty, shares Bushmills’ reverence for the land and mirrors its commitment to craft and innovation.

To honour their shared inspiration, Bushmills has partnered with Davidson to bring its story to life in a truly unique way. Featuring in-depth brand education, exclusive product tastings, and insights into the distillery’s rich history, this captivating journey is designed to engage and inspire whiskey enthusiasts worldwide. Experience it here: https://Thelivinglegendslounge.com

Bushmills 26 Year Old Crystal Malt Tasting Notes

Colour: Golden honey.

