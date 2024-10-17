Demnächst: The Hearach x Selfridges Single Cask

Erstmals in der noch recht jungen Geschichte der Isle of Harris Distillery veröffentlicht die Brennerei gemeinsam mit einem nationalen Einzelhändler ein Single Cask Bottling. In einer Partnerschaft mit einem der, wie es in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung heißt, geschichtsträchtigsten Kaufhäuser Großbritanniens, Selfridges, erscheint The Hearach x Selfridges Single Cask. Der leicht getorfte Single Malt Whisky reifte seit 2017 in einem first-fill ex-Buffalo Trace bourbon cask und kam dann mit 57,3 % Vol. in die Flaschen.

The Hearach x Selfridges Single Cask ist auf 227 Flaschen limitiert und ab dem 23. Oktober ist die Abfüllung zum Preis von £100 in allen Selfridge-Filialen sowie online erhältlich.

Mehr zu diesem Bottling in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Isle of Harris Distillery unveils exclusive single cask whisky release in partnership with Selfridges

Marking the distillery’s first single cask release with a national retailer, just 227 bottles of this exclusive dram will be available from 23rd October.

16 October – The Isle of Harris Distillery is today unveiling a partnership with one of the UK’s most historic department stores, Selfridges – with the launch of an exclusive single cask release of The Hearach Single Malt. Marking the distillery’s first single cask with a national retailer, this unique whisky will be available from Wednesday 23rd October in Selfridges stores and online.

This collaboration brings together two celebrated brands, united by a passion for excellence, authenticity, and exceptional craftsmanship. It marks a bold step forward in elevating the Isle of Harris Distillery’s reputation as a leader in the world of super-premium spirits, both in the UK and on the global stage.

Only 227 bottles of this special single cask will be available to purchase, priced at £100 per 700ml bottle. Matured in a first-fill ex-Buffalo Trace bourbon cask since 2017, the non-chill filtered, lightly peated whisky is bottled at 57.3% ABV and comes with a beautifully designed label and gift box.

Blender Harrison Wood describes this single cask of The Hearach as having ‘notes of poached pears and stewed apples, with wild thyme and fresh rosemary. The dram then shifts to sweeter notes of digestive biscuits and lemon meringue pie with a long liquorice finish and a hint of subtle smoke, characteristic of The Hearach.’ The bourbon casks used for maturation deliver additional sweetness and bright citrus flavours that differentiate the dram from the core expression’s floral notes.

Distilled, matured, and bottled on the Isle of Harris, the exclusive single cask expression is crafted by the same team of dedicated locals behind the success of The Hearach single malt – named after the Scottish Gaelic word that refers to a native of the Isle of Harris.

Simon Erlanger, Managing Director at Isle of Harris Distillery, commented:

“As we reveal the very first single cask release of The Hearach outside of the Outer Hebrides, we are delighted to be partnering with Selfridges to offer this special bottling exclusively to their customers. This collaboration celebrates the fusion of two brands deeply rooted in tradition and a dedication to true quality and craftsmanship. We hope this release of The Hearach delights whisky connoisseurs with something a bit different from our signature dram, whilst staying true to the values and provenance that makes our whisky so distinct.”

The Hearach x Selfridges single cask release will be available to purchase from Wednesday 23 October in all Selfridge store locations and online at https://www.selfridges.com/GB/en/

Tasting notes

Harrison Wood, Isle of Harris Distillery Blender:

“Initially, there is a nice note of poached pears and stewed apples, this the develops into green notes of wild thyme, and fresh rosemary. The dram then shifts to sweeter notes of digestive biscuits and lemon meringue pie. On the palate, the dram follows these notes but finishes with the Harris characteristic of a long liquorice-like, and smoky finish.”