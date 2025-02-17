Chivas Regal XV in einer von Dolly Cohen gestalteten Sonderedition

Die in Paris lebende Juwelierin, Grillz-Künstlerin und für die Gestaltung der Looks von Künstlern wie A$AP Rocky und Rihanna, Beyoncé und Madonna verantwortliche Dolly Cohen kreierte eine neue Vision der Chivas Regal-Flasche. Ihr Ergebnis, die Chivas Regal x Dolly Cohen Limited Edition, ist ab heute in einer Auflage von 200 Exemplaren für eine begrenzte Zeit exklusiv im Londoner Flagship-Store von Selfridges sowie online erhältlich.

Mehr Details und Einzelheiten zu dieser goldenen Limited Edition in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Chivas Regal unveils a limited-edition gold caged XV bottle designed by cult Grillz artist Dolly Cohen

Renowned mouth jewellery designer, Cohen unveils a 14 karat gold bottle cage (worth £18,000) – a unique sculptural masterpiece that will be on display exclusively at Selfridges, London.

17th February 2025: Chivas Regal, the original luxury blended Scotch whisky, taps up Dolly Cohen, the Grillz artist shaking up the traditional codes of jewellery, to create a new vision of the Chivas Regal bottle. This sculptural masterpiece is the inspiration for a special edition caged bottle, with 200 available to buy for a limited time exclusively via Selfridges.

Chivas Regal continues to champion the next generation of whisky drinkers who create their own paths to success – inviting like-minded creatives into the Chivas Regal world to collaborate and inspire. Paris based Dolly Cohen is the jeweller credited for changing the Grillz game, moving it beyond the realms of the ultra-masculine and democratising the space ; She is responsible for crafting the looks of artists from A$AP Rocky and Rihanna, to Beyoncé and Madonna. Cohen now steps into the Chivas Regal world to create a special edition metal cage design for Chivas Regal XV, blending inspiration from the expression’s gold and bold aesthetic with her own organic approach to jewellery making.

Speaking about the collaboration with Chivas Regal, Dolly Cohen says:

„I was thrilled to push the boundaries of my craft for this collaboration with Chivas Regal. Transitioning from intricate jewellery to a sculptural masterpiece was an exciting and transformative challenge. I had to completely rethink my technique, approaching the project as a sculptor by shaping, refining, and experimenting with designs until I achieved the perfect balance. Working with gold in this way allowed me to bring my organic, meticulous approach to a larger scale, creating something that truly merges my artistry with the bold elegance of Chivas Regal. The result is a piece I am incredibly proud of.“

London-born and raised singer and rapper Bree Runway has been brought on board as the muse for the collaboration, as she brings to life Chivas Regal’s ‘I Rise, We Rise’ message underpinning Cohen’s work with Chivas Regal. The message speaks to collective success, tenacious spirit and taking a moment to appreciate where you’ve got to in your journey – all values that have been integral to both Cohen and Bree Runway’s paths to success – two groundbreaking creatives who live by this shared ethos.

Bree Runway says:

“This project has been such a fun, bold, and boundary-blurring experience with worlds colliding in the best way. I love being a muse and I’m obsessed with Dolly Cohen’s iconic legacy and her fearless designs. What makes this even more special is how much the Chivas Regal ethos speaks to me. As an artist I have never taken the straight route, I stay curious, push the envelope and l’m always stirring up something fresh, it’s exciting to be able to celebrate creatives and brands doing the same.”

Alison Perrottet, Brand Director for Chivas Regal UK, comments:

“In a world driven by established ways to the top, Chivas Regal inspires unapologetic success to forge new paths by being a symbol of the new power because it believes the world is a better place when we break through and inspire others. Dolly Cohen’s art has global reach with A-List celebrities and we are delighted to be displaying this one-of-a-kind item to fans in the UK.”

The special edition caged Chivas Regal XV inspired by Dolly Cohen’s masterpiece will be available to purchase exclusively at Selfridges’ London flagship and online, for a limited time, from 17th February 2025.