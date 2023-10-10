Dewar’s startet Collector’s Series mit 37 Jahre altem Blended Malt

Dewar’s stellt seine bisher älteste Abfüllung vor: Dewar’s Double Double 37 Year Old ist die erste Abfüllung in der Kollektion, in der insgesamt vier erscheinen werden. Die Zweite der Serie wird im Jahr 2024, die dritte im Jahr 2025 und die vierte und zugleich letzte der Serie soll dann im Jahr 2026 erscheinen.

Der Blended Malt erhielt ein Finish in Oloroso-Sherryfässern, in denen zuvor Aultmore Single Malt lagerte. Die Abfüllung erscheint in limitierter Auflage und ist in 375-ml-Flasche abgefüllt. Erhältlich sind diese für 1.799 US-Dollar (etwas mehr als 1.700 € wären dies), die Abfüllung wird ergänzt durch Baccarat Massena Tumbler.

Dewar’s unveiled Double Double 37 Year Old, the latest scotch whisky in the Collector’s Series. (Photo: Dewar’s)

Via: https://whiskeyraiders.com/scotch/dewars-double-double-37-year-old/

Das Ergebnis ist, wie es in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung heißt, ein Profil voller Noten von Zimt, Honig und Vanille, mit einem Finish, das an Dekadenz grenzt. Der naturfarbene und nicht kühlgefilterte Whisky wurde mit einer natürlichen Stärke von 48 % abgefüllt.

Alles Weitere zu Dewar’s Double Double 37 Year Old finden Sie folgend:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

DEWAR’S® BLENDED SCOTCH WHISKY LAUNCHES ‚COLLECTOR’S SERIES‘ WITH 37 YEAR OLD BLENDED MALT

The first in the Collector’s Series of blended malts pays homage to the whisky-making tradition of Speyside

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — DEWAR’S® BLENDED SCOTCH WHISKY has unveiled its highest age expression released to date – DEWAR’S Double Double 37 Year Old – a rare, limited edition. The first in the brand’s Collector’s Series, it is one of four blended malts in the set, with each expression finished in a unique and innovative way.

DEWAR’S Double Double 37 Year Old is the first in the collection, honoring the whisky-making traditions of Speyside. A blended malt – it was made from a combination of single malt whiskies – it has been finished in Oloroso sherry casks that once held AULTMORE® Single Malt, a Speyside whisky. The result is a profile rich with notes of cinnamon, honey, and vanilla, with a finish that borders on decadent. The natural color and non-chill filtered whisky has been bottled at a natural strength of 48%.

Created by DEWAR’S award-winning Master Blender Stephanie Macleod and her team, the new whisky has already achieved remarkable recognition, scoring #12 on the International Whisky Competition’s list of Top Whiskies of 2023, and is the highest rated Blended Scotch at 93.8 points.

Available for $1,799, every 375ml bottle of this rare, limited-edition whisky will be presented with two exquisitely crafted Baccarat Massena Tumblers to further elevate each tasting experience into a celebration.

Stephanie Macleod, Master Blender for DEWAR’S commented:

„The team and I are driven by creating new and exciting whiskies – interesting flavors and experiences that make our loyal drinkers excited for what we might come up with next. With the Collector’s Series we wanted to take our award-winning Double Double series to the next level with a set of blended malts and, with this first expression, to pay homage to the style of a specific Scotch whisky region, all in one bottle. We’re excited to hear what our whisky connoisseurs think, and to reveal more about the rest of the collection in due course.“

The four rare whiskies in the Collector’s Series will be released over consecutive years, with the second in the series due to launch in 2024, the third in 2025, and the fourth and final in the series in 2026.

Brian Cox, Vice President of DEWAR’S North America commented:

„This extraordinary whisky is a testament to the talent of Stephanie Macleod and the team of blenders. Exquisite whisky also deserves exquisite glassware and so each bottle of Double Double 37 Year Old comes with a matching pair of Baccarat crystal glassware to savor every drop in luxury. So, raise a glass of DEWAR’s Double Double 37 Year Old this season and toast to the bonds that whisky helps us forge, the stories it helps us share, and the joy it brings to our lives. Slàinte mhath.“

Inclusive of the Baccarat Massena Tumblers, the set is available in limited quantities, sold at select fine wines and spirits retailers as well as online HERE.

The Dewar’s Double Double range, introduced in 2019, boasts a distinctive four-stage aging process. Double Double 37 is the latest addition to this award-winning range, which already includes the acclaimed Double Double 21 Year Old, 27 Year Old, and 32 Year Old, with Double Double 32 Year Old named World’s Best Whisky by the International Whisky Competition in 2020.