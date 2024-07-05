Glendronach baut Besucherzentrum massiv aus

Mehrere Millionen Pfund wird Brown-Forman in den Ausbau des Besucherzentrums von Glendronach in die Hand nehmen, berichtet eine Presseinfo, die wir über die betreuende Agentur erhalten haben. Dazu wird man bis 2026 das Boynsmill Estate als eine Luxusunterkunft revitalisieren und eines der historischen Lagerhäuser zu einem neuen Besucherzentrum umbauen. Ein neuer Parkplatz wird gebaut, und auch der Eingang zur Destillerie wird neu gestaltet. Dabei wird man die bestehenden Gebäude nicht verändern.

THE GLENDRONACH ANNOUNCES MAJOR INVESTMENT INTO DISTILLERY VISITOR EXPERIENCE

Brown-Forman has submitted plans to Aberdeenshire Council for a multi-million pound investment in The Glendronach Distillery to redevelop facilities at its homeplace in the Valley of Forgue in Aberdeenshire to meet growing global demand for the richly sherried Highland Single Malt.



The investment will steward long-term future growth for The Glendronach, building on almost two centuries of whisky making heritage from the distillery’s establishment by James Allardice in 1826.



The phased redevelopment programme, which is due for completion in 2026 – marking its 200th anniversary year, will preserve and enhance the proudly historic site and craft of fine whisky-making on the grounds of the former Boynsmill Estate.



Plans include the restoration of Boynsmill House and walled gardens, transforming the building into a luxury guest experience, and the conversion of a heritage warehouse into a new visitor centre to accommodate growing global demand for tour and tasting experiences.



An expanded car park and guest entrance, as well as landscape and guest tour path improvements also form part of the plans while all existing buildings and the signature period courtyard will remain, retaining the rich heritage and traditional craft of whisky making at The Glendronach for future generations.

Glasgow-based, award-winning architecture firm Loader Monteith has been appointed alongside Scarinish Design interior designers.

This is the third round of investment by Brown-Forman in the historic distillery after renovations of The Glendronach Visitor Centre in 2020, which created an enhanced visitor experience with a new tasting room, whisky bar, lounge, and retail space, and a £30m distillery expansion that commenced in 2022 to increase production facilities, including the restoration of the former maltings building as a working production area.

Jennifer Proctor, Head of European Homeplaces at Brown-Forman, said:

”We’re very proud to be custodians of such a historic and revered Single Malt at The Glendronach. This significant investment in the long-term future of the distillery will enable us to continue to preserve almost 200 years of rich heritage whilst ensuring we can meet the increasing demand in visitors for The Glendronach at home and around the world.”