Glenturret bringt die 2024 Core Collection auf den Markt

Bei der Destillerie Glenturret sind soeben die Abfüllungen der neuen Core Collection 2024 vorgestellt worden. Es sind acht Abfüllungen, dabei auch der Glenturret 25yo und der Glenturret 30yo. Die Preise der ABfüllungen bewegen sich zwischen 62 und 2100 Pfund.

Hier die Bottlings im Einzelnen:

Der Glenturret Triple Wood (44 % vol. Alkoholstärke) reifte in einer Kombination aus Sherryfässern aus amerikanischer und europäischer Eiche und Bourbonfässern. Er kostet in UK 62 Pfund

Der Glenturret 7 Year Old Peat Smoked (46 % vol. Alkoholstärke) reifte in einer Kombination aus amerikanischer Eiche, europäischer Eiche und Refill-Fässern. Er kostet in UK ebenfalls 62 Pfund

Der Glenturret 10 Year Old Peat Smoked (48,4 % vol. Alkoholstärke) reifte in einer Kombination aus amerikanischer Eiche, europäischer Eiche und Refill-Fässern. Sein Preis in UK beträgt 67 Pfund

Der Glenturret 12 Year Old (46,4 % vol. Alkoholstärke) reifte in einer Kombination aus amerikanischer und europäischer Eiche sowie Oloroso- und Pedro Ximenez-Sherryfässern. Er kostet in UK 70 Pfund

Der Glenturret 14 Year Old ist eine torfige Abfüllung(48 % vol. Alkoholstärke), gereift in einer Kombination aus europäischer Eiche und 2nd Fill Casks. Hier zahlt man in UK 150 Pfund

Der Glenturret 15 Year Old (50,8 % vol. Alkoholstärke) reifte in einer Kombination aus amerikanischer und europäischer Eiche sowie Oloroso- und Pedro-Ximénez-Sherryfässern. Mit 165 Pfund ist man in UK dabei.

Der Glenturret 25 Year Old (41 % vol. Alkoholstärke)wurde in einer Kombination aus amerikanischer und europäischer Eiche sowie 2nd Fill Casks gereift. Das Alter hat einen entsprechenden Preis: 1400 Pfund.

Der Glenturret 30 Year Old (40,6 % vol. Alkoholstärke) ist in einer Kombination aus europäischer Eiche, Oloroso- und Pedro-Ximénez-Sherryfässern und Portweinfässern gereift. Er kostet in UK 2100 Pfund

Zum Launch der 2024er Abfüllungen ein Kommentar von Jennie Baernreuther, Managing Director bei The Glenturret:

This year has been momentous for us at The Glenturret, marked by the opening of Aberturret Estate House and the launch of Aberturret Gin this spring. A major highlight, however, is the unveiling of our new 2024 Release. Bob and the team have crafted eight outstanding whiskies, with an exciting new distillery only exclusive 14 Years Old. Each whisky reflects our distillery’s core values of provenance, prowess, and passion. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do!