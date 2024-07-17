House of Hazelwood bringt 2024 Collection mit acht Abfüllungen – kommt im Laufe des Jahres auch nach Deutschland

House of Hazelwood ist bekannt für ihre bestens kuratierten Abfüllungen aus Beständen der Familie Gordon, Besitzer des Unternehmens William Grant & Sons. Dort hat man nun die 2024 Collection angekündigt, bestehend aus acht neuen Abfüllungen, die allesamt gemeinsam über den Entdeckergeist der Familie Zeugnis ablegen sollen.

Abgesehen davon sind es wohl wieder sehr interessante Bottlings (die natürlich auch ihren dementsprechenden Preis haben werden). Es sind Blended Scotch Whiskys, Blended Grain Whiskys und Single Grain Whiskys, die wir Ihnen nachfolgend einzeln vorstellen werden. Momentan sind sie nur in UK verfügbar, sollen aber, so hat man uns mitgeteilt, im Lauf des Jahres auch in Deutschland verfügbar werden. Wenn das der Fall ist, werden wir Sie natürlich gesondert nochmals informieren.

Zunächst aber die Infos über die 2024 Collection und die Abfüllungen darin:

HOUSE OF HAZELWOOD’S THIRD COLLECTION CAPTURES THE GORDON FAMILY’S RARE SPIRIT OF ADVENTURE

Whisky experts Howard Yu (left) and Charles Maclean enjoying The Last Trace – the rarest bottle in the 2024 Collection (Credit: John Paul Photography)

Hand-selected from the greatest inventory of aged Scotch Whisky in the world, aficionados and collectors alike are invited to take a journey through the House of Hazelwood’s third collection of aged and rare whiskies, which pay homage to the adventuring spirit of the Gordon family.

Released today, the collection of eight blended malt and grain whiskies takes connoisseurs on a journey from The Transatlantic 33-Year-Old Blended Grain Whisky, which reflects the very best that Scottish and American whisk(e)y making has to offer, to the coast of Islay and the Queen of the Hebrides, a 36-Year-Old Islay Blended Malt Scotch Whisky a heavily peated partner offering up a maelstrom of maritime characteristics.

Based on the philosophy that the whisky is ‘ready when its ready’ the collection of eight whiskies are once again unique, irreplaceable, and one-of-a-kind. This is most aptly reflected by the rarest whisky in the latest release – The Last Trace, a 58-Year-Old Blended Malt Scotch Whisky. With just 65 bottles available worldwide this truly is the last remaining traces of this Blended Malt, which has been matured in American White Oak for nearly 60 years.

Commenting on the third collection, House of Hazelwood Director Jonathan Gibson, said:

“Given the collection of whiskies that have been laid down by generations of the Gordon family, our biggest challenge is knowing which ones to select. This latest collection takes us on so many different journeys from far flung destinations as reflected by The Silk Traveller, a 44-Year-Old-Blended Grain Scotch Whisky reminiscent of the souks and bazaars that would have been at the centre of trading during the times of The Silk Road movement, to closer to home with The Garden At Hazelwood, which has orchard fruit characteristics within this 47-Year-Old Blended Malt Scotch Whisky. We hope connoisseurs and collectors will agree these are all truly rare and remarkable whiskies.”

The Silk Traveller, 44-Year-Old Single Grain Scotch Whisky (credit: John Paul Photography)

We invited renowned whisky experts and writers Charlie Maclean and Howard Yu, to taste our third collection, with both commenting that these are exceptional whiskies.

Commenting on The Last Trace, Charlie, who has dedicated his life to studying and promoting whisky, becoming one of the leading authorities, said:

“This is one of the most extraordinary whiskies I have ever tasted. It has a creamy feel with a very light sweetness with coconut notes on the nose. It truly is one of a kind.”

As with the previous collections, these are the most compelling whiskies that the Gordon family inventory has to offer – a bridge between the past and the present, each parcel remarkable by virtue of its character, its history, or its method of production. The Old Ways, a 1972 Vintage Single Grain Scotch Whisky epitomises this as a true champion of a bygone time, the encapsulation of the 1970s whisky making methodology long since lost.

The final two in the collection leave their own standout, unapologetic and bold impressions on the drinker. An outstanding sherry bomb, ‘A Minute to Midnight’ a 45-Year-Old Blended Scotch Whisky is unashamed in its depth and is one to be kept under lock and key until it can be truly savoured in the quiet hours of the night. While The Hazelwood Highlander, a 33-Year-Old Blended Scotch Whisky, transports you to the rich luscious rolling hills of the Scottish countryside in summer. It is also the spiritual sibling of The Lowlander, which was released as part of collection two.

As with the earlier collections, the eight remarkable whiskies have been released across two ranges: The Charles Gordon Collection and The Legacy Collection. The collection ranges from The Hazelwood Highlander at £1,200 RRSP to The Last Trace priced at £6,000 RRSP. Below are all the details on each of the individual whiskies.

The House of Hazelwood’s third collection is available exclusively to order from HTTPs://www.houseofhazelwood.com/pages/the-2024-collection and select luxury retailers. The 2024 Collection will be rolled out to international markets throughout 2024 including Germany, Italy, France, and Taiwan, with US and other parts of Asia to follow in 2025.

House of Hazelwood – The 2024 Collection – Tasting Notes and Product Details

The Charles Gordon Collection

A legend within the Scotch whisky community, Charles Gordon spent much of his youth at Hazelwood House and in later years was fundamental in bringing in some of the earliest stock that was laid down for the House of Hazelwood Collection This eponymous collection of rare and old Scotch whiskies represents some of the most remarkable stock held within the inventory – every cask aged for at least forty years, every bottle with its own story to tell.

The Garden at Hazelwood, 47-Year-Old Blended Malt Scotch Whisky, 45.8% ABV, 137 bottles worldwide, UK RRSP £4,500

Reminiscent of the garden at Hazelwood House, this release is redolent of the natural haven that has played host to generations of the Gordon family. Wonderfully welcoming with an abundance of lavender and orchard fruits.

The Last Trace, 58-Year-Old Blended Malt Scotch Whisky, 43.1% ABV, 65 bottles worldwide, UK RRSP £6,000

The final swan song of two casks ravaged by theft committed by the Angel’s Share. The resulting whisky offers a remarkable depth, balancing the sweet and savoury masterfully.

A Minute to Midnight, 45-Year-Old Blended Scotch Whisky, 58.6% ABV, 154 bottles worldwide, UK RRSP £4,000

Unashamed decadence in its depth, this outstanding sherry bomb is one to keep under lock and key until the house falls quiet in the latest hours of the night. Only then is it safe to savour, as an indulgence such as this always disappears all too soon.

The Old Ways, 1972 Vintage Single Grain Scotch Whisky, 50.1% ABV, 123 bottles worldwide, UK RRSP £3,500

A true champion of a time gone past, this sensational single grain embodies the booming entrepreneurial spirit and ambition of the Scotch whisky industry in the 1970s. A hero grain of remarkable character.

The Legacy Collection

Every whisky laid down within the House of Hazelwood inventory represents a legacy for future generations to explore and enjoy. The Legacy Collection showcases some of the brightest highlights of the inventory, comprising whiskies of exceptional character and provenance, each with a story to tell. Within the collection are whiskies that are the first of their kind, the last of their line, those that capture the spirit of an era and those that offer insights into the inner workings of the Scotch whisky community.

The Hazelwood Highlander, 33-Year-Old Blended Scotch Whisky, 45.8% ABV, 203 bottles worldwide, UK RRSP £1,200

One intake of breath after uncorking this Blended Scotch Whisky and you could find yourself transported to the rich, luscious rolling hills of the Scottish countryside in summer. Meet the spiritual sibling of The Lowlander.

Queen of the Hebrides, 36-Year-Old Islay Blended Malt Scotch Whisky, 43.4% ABV, 274 bottles worldwide, UK RRSP £2,000

Heave away on the gulf of the Corryvreckan and discover a marvellous maelstrom character within this smoked sensation. A heavily peated partner worthy of such a royal title.

The Silk Traveller, 44-Year-Old Single Grain Scotch Whisky, 47.6% ABV, 212 bottles worldwide, UK RRSP £1,500

An unexpected immersion of the senses – and extremely pleasurable in every nuanced note. Generous, warm and sweetly spiced – a journey down this road of silk will yield boons in flavour.

The Transatlantic, 33-Year-Old Blended Grain Scotch Whisky, 57.3% ABV, 291 bottles worldwide, UK RRSP £1,300

A rare, delicious Scotch Blended Grain that could easily be twinned if sampled blind, with the finest of American Bourbon. Sweet and woody, this drop will reward on every aspect of taste.