Lancaster Spirits Company eröffnet neue Whiskybrennerei “The Whisky Room” – Bottling beginnt 2027

Nach Investition einer nicht näher spezifizierten Summe in Millionenhöhe und uwei Jahren Planungs- und Bauzeit hat nun auf dem Gelände der Lancaster Brauerei im gleichnamigen Ort eine neue Destillerie namens “The Whisky Room” eröffnet – und wird nach drei Jahren, also 2027, bereits den ersten Whisky abfüllen (Gin und Wodka produziert man bereits).

Managing Director Phil Simpson unreißt die Geschichte und den Zweck der neuen Brennerei so:

“We’ve invested a seven-figure sum to create this new venture for the Lancaster Spirits Company. We first started planning a whisky business during the Covid shutdown and it has taken a few years to realise our dreams.

“A real Lancastrian team effort – our sister company, Lancaster Brewery, will brew a special wash, specifically for the whisky distillery. Lancaster Spirits Co then takes over with the distilling, maturing and bottling of the whisky. Milling, brewing, fermenting, distilling and maturing – all in one place.

“Earlier this year we spent months interviewing people from across the UK for roles with us and ultimately recruited some excellent locally-based whisky specialists to handle the production and commercial management of the business, individuals who will ensure our whisky is of undeniable quality and the business is expertly managed.”