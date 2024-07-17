Neu: The Macallan Red Collection 73 Years Old

Ein neuer Macallan in der Red Collection wurde heute von der Destillerie vorgestellt, der The Macallan Red Collection 73 Years Old.

Man beschreibt den Whisky wie folgt:

This single malt exemplifies the unrivalled commitment to the mastery of wood and spirit for which The Macallan has been known since it was established 1824. Javi Aznarez brings the flavour notes of this expression to life through a short, illustrated animation.

The nose is effervescent and incredibly intricate with a medley of antique oak, apricot jam, fine liquorice and treacle tart. Soft baked apple, nutmeg and tropical notes add to the complexity.

On the palate it is initially sweet and mouthcoating, with dates, sweet woodsmoke, bittersweet treacle toffee and a hint of aromatic leafiness. There’s a fruitiness and salinity reminiscent of a fine Palo Cortado. Soft tannins, subtle spice, treacle and a continued minerality that elongates the finish.