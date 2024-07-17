Neu in den USA: Knob Creek Bourbon X Rye und Elijah Craig Toasted Rye

In unserem nachfolgenden Beitrag haben wir zwei Pressemitteilungen von heute für Sie zusammengefasst, die beide einen Rye-Release einer bekannten US-Bourbonmarke ankündigen: Knob Creek Bourbon X Rye und Elijah Craig Toasted Rye. Beide sind (vorerst?) nur in den USA erhältlich, ein Umstand, an den sich Bourbon-Fans wohl leider bereits gewöhnt haben. Wir berichten trotzdem darüber, denn mit dem Wissen um die Releases in den USA hat man ja unter Umständen auch die Möglichkeit, sich diese über private Kanäle zu besorgen, sollten sie nicht sowieso später über verschlungene Pfade nach Deutschland kommen.

Hier zunächst einmal alles über den Knob Creek Bourbon X Rye, ein Blend aus Knob Creek 9 Year Old Bourbon und 7 Year Old Rye:

KNOB CREEK® BOURBON X RYE BLENDS THE BEST OF KNOB CREEK® BOURBON AND RYE

Blending award-winning Knob Creek® 9 Year Old Bourbon and 7 Year Old Rye, the newest limited time offering combines the sweet notes of bourbon with the spicy notes of rye, creating the ultimate sipping experience

CLERMONT, Ky., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Knob Creek®, a leader in the Small Batch Bourbon category, is proud to debut a new, dynamic bourbon and rye blended whiskey, Knob Creek® Bourbon x Rye Kentucky Blended Straight Whiskey. The limited edition release combines two of Knob Creek’s® iconic, award-winning whiskeys; Knob Creek® 9 Year Old Bourbon and Knob Creek® 7 Year Old Rye Whiskey, into one unique blend that embodies the best of both whiskey worlds.

Unmistakably Knob Creek®, carefully crafted and bottled at 113 proof, Knob Creek® Bourbon x Rye is seasoned by time, highlighting the perfect balance of the rich, sweet notes of bourbon complemented by the robust, spicy undertones of rye, in every sip. This complex and robust whiskey is unlike anything in the existing Knob Creek® portfolio, or many other offerings on the market, solidifying the brand’s commitment to quality and innovation.

“Knob Creek® has captivated whiskey fans since its inception and this year, we are pushing traditional whiskey boundaries with our new Bourbon x Rye blend, delivering two of our best expressions, in one flavorful sip. It is an honor to work with my dad to go beyond the traditional craft an unexpected offering that upholds my grandfather’s vision of creating high-quality, flavorful whiskey.” Freddie Noe, Eighth Generation Master Distiller

Knob Creek® Bourbon x Rye is bottled with the following characteristics:

Proof : 113

: 113 Color : Golden brown with copper hues

: Golden brown with copper hues Aroma : Sweet maple and vanilla with hints of nuttiness and baking spice

: Sweet maple and vanilla with hints of nuttiness and baking spice Taste : Brown sweets with a hint of fruitiness and black pepper

: Brown sweets with a hint of fruitiness and black pepper Finish: Sweet with lingering spice

Knob Creek® Bourbon x Rye is available for a limited time nationwide with a suggested retail price of $44.99 for a 750mL bottle. Enjoy Knob Creek® Bourbon x Rye neat, on the rocks or in a cocktail of your choice. For more information about Knob Creek® Bourbon x Rye and Knob Creek’s® award-winning* bourbon and rye portfolios, please visit www.KnobCreek.com or visit us on Instagram @KnobCreek.

Und hier die Infos zum Elijah Craig Toasted Rye Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey:

Elijah Craig Launches Toasted Rye Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

New expression finished in custom toasted new oak barrels adds sweet complexity to Elijah Craig Straight Rye’s unique spice

BARDSTOWN, Ky., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Elijah Craig, a leading family of premium American Whiskeys, today announced the launch of Elijah Craig Toasted Rye. In 1789, Elijah Craig was the first to char oak barrels to make Bourbon, leading to him being credited as the ‘Father of Bourbon’. The newest expression continues this tradition of barrel innovation and as a result, adds complex layers of soft and creamy milk chocolate to the characteristic spice notes of Elijah Craig Straight Rye.

The process begins with fully matured Elijah Craig Straight Rye Whiskey, which is dumped and then re-entered at barrel proof into a second, custom toasted new oak barrel designed in partnership with Independent Stave Company. The toast on these secondary barrels is unique to Elijah Craig Toasted Rye. At the end of the toasting process, a cap is placed on the barrel to quickly ramp up the heat to an extremely high temperature allowing phenols to embed in the surface of the barrel for an added element of smoke to complement the spice and sweetness of the Rye. Unlike many other finished whiskeys, this whiskey retains its status as a Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey because the second finishing barrel is both new and charred.

Elijah Craig Toasted Rye leads with an aroma of toasted oak, crème brûlée, almond and hazelnut. Notes of milk chocolate and subtle baking spices fill the palate, while a creamy mouthfeel begins to take shape. The finish is soft and warm with lingering, drawn-out spices.

“From the moment our tasting panel tried Elijah Craig Toasted Rye through our ongoing innovation process, we knew this expression was going to be special. The custom toasted barrel from our partners at Independent Stave Company takes an already world-class whiskey and adds in a dessert-like bouquet of flavors.” Elijah Craig Group Product Director Max Stefka

Elijah Craig Toasted Rye is made as a traditional American Straight Rye Whiskey with 51% rye, 35% corn and 14% malted barley. This combination of grains, which relies heavily on corn as the secondary grain rather than a higher percentage of rye, has been the primary Rye mashbill used by Kentucky Bourbon distilleries since taking over nearly all American Rye production post-Prohibition. Allowing Elijah Craig Rye to rest for a finishing period in the secondary barrel adds the perfect amount of balance from the toast to the classic rye spice.

Each bottle of Elijah Craig Toasted Rye Whiskey will bear hints of softened dark green with the toasted rye designation prominently featured at the top of the label and decorated on the bottle. This highly allocated release will be available nationally by late July at a suggested retail price of $54.99. Elijah Craig Toasted Rye’s release comes four years after the launch of Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel Bourbon, an offering also available at an SRP of $54.99 for fans of the brand across the country.

Elijah Craig has won numerous accolades for its various line extensions. Most recently, Elijah Craig Barrel Proof C923, A124 and Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel received Double Platinum designation at the 2024 ASCOT Awards. In 2023, Elijah Craig Barrel Proof B523 won a gold medal from Bartender Spirits Awards and the World’s Best Small Batch Bourbon and Best Kentucky Small Batch Bourbon at Whisky Magazine’s 2023 World Whiskies Awards. Whisky Advocate named Elijah Craig Barrel Proof B517 its 2017 “Whisky of the Year”.