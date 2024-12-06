James B. Beam Distilling Co. startet Beam Private Barrel Club

Erstmals in über 229 Jahre, seit Jacob Beam 1795 mit dem Verkauf von Whiskey begann, können Fans der James B. Beam Distilling Co. jetzt ihr eigenes privates Fass auswählen. Die Brennerei in Clermont, Kentucky, startet ihren Beam Private Barrel Club, das Programm startet mit der Marke Knob Creek®, bei dem die Mitglieder ein Fass dieses Bourbons oder Rye auswählen können, dass dann exklusiv abgefüllt wird.

Mehr Informationen zum „Beam Private Barrel Club“ finden Sie auf der Website von Beam Distilling sowie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

James B. Beam Distilling Co. Launches “Beam Private Barrel Club” – The Distillery’s First-Ever Consumer Single Barrel Program

Marking over 229 years since Jacob Beam started selling whiskey in 1795, fans of the iconic James B. Beam Distilling Co. can now select their own private barrel at the Clermont, Kentucky distillery

Clermont, Kentucky (December 02, 2024) – The James B. Beam Distilling Co., home of the World’s #1 bourbon, Jim Beam®, is excited to announce the launch of its Beam Private Barrel Club, a community of whiskey fans and enthusiasts who, for the first time ever, can buy and personalize their own single barrel directly from the Distillery, creating an entirely new way to enjoy the spirit of The James B. Beam Distilling Co.

Knob Creek® will be the featured, inaugural brand to launch the program, of which members can select a barrel of its award-winning Bourbon or Rye to be bottled exclusively for their enjoyment. During this one-of-a-kind selection experience, consumers will have the unique opportunity to head deep into the rackhouses at the Clermont campus in Kentucky where generations of Master Distillers have famously hand-selected the very best bourbon for more than two centuries. Members can become a Master Distiller for the day, exploring the unique nuances of single barrels shaped by their location within the rackhouse, environmental factors, and individual barrel characteristics that influence flavor over time. In these historic rackhouses, where nearly 19 million barrels of bourbon and rye have aged over two centuries, guests now have the chance to carve out their own piece of American Whiskey history.

“The Beam Private Barrel Club is something we’ve been working on for years– even decades now,” shares Freddie Noe, 8th Generation Master Distiller. “As we celebrate the 230th year of Jacob Beam selling his first barrel, we want to commemorate this milestone by further welcoming whiskey lovers into our family by offering members the ability to own a barrel, exclusively their own. As the sign says, come as friends, leave as family, and the new Beam Private Barrel Club does just that.”

How the Beam Private Barrel Club Works:

Individuals, whiskey clubs, families, or friends become official members of the Beam Private Barrel Club by requesting a booking via the Beam Private Barrel Club Booking Link.

Next, the Beam Private Barrel Club member will be contacted by a Legacy ambassador at The James B. Beam Distilling Co.’s Clermont Campus. The Legacy Ambassador will confirm your Beam Private Barrel Club experience and be your point of contact for your barrel selection.

On the day of your Beam Private Barrel Club Experience, your Legacy ambassador will you and your group on a behind the scenes tour of the James B. Beam Distilling Co. Campus, including a stop in the Fred B. Noe Distillery where you’ll learn about 230 years of Beam Family production practices. This is a completely private, curated tour and not open to general consumers.

Following a private tour, you and your group will be escorted to a rackhouse to test and taste a selection of single barrel bourbons or ryes, just as eight generations of Master Distillers have done.

After the tasting, you and your group will select your favorite barrel which at that point, will be pulled aside and eventually bottled for you. Each barrel will be bottled into exclusive bottles with a personalized label that can feature up to 41 unique characters.

Members will be provided bottling and collection dates by their Beam Legacy ambassador and will receive updates on the status of their barrel through the process.

Once you’ve selected your own barrel, partake in a special lunch at The Kitchen Table, the notable on-campus restaurant, inspired by the original Beam family kitchen table.

Following your visit, your Beam Legacy ambassador will keep you up to date on the progress of your barrel. Once your bottle is barreled, all bottles must be picked up and paid in full from the James B. Beam Distilling Co.

Beam Private Barrel Club – Details + Added Benefits:

Bottling will take 90 to 120 days from barrel selection and the Member must pick up their cases and purchase the entirety of the barrel from the American Outpost.

The selection process can accommodate up to 8 guests per group.

Pricing will vary depending on bottled yield, as each barrel will be costed on a per-bottle basis. The cost per bottle is $59.99, and typical barrels yield 100-175 bottles.

To reserve your barrel, a non-refundable $1,000 deposit is required at the time of booking. This deposit will be credited towards the final cost of your barrel.

Visit beamdistilling.com for more information about The James B. Beam Distilling Co. and the Beam Private Barrel Club. While the program and Distillery tours are limited to guests age 21+, guests of any age can visit the grounds and The Kitchen Table restaurant.