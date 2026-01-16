Knob Creek bringt in den USA Eli Manning’s Bold Pick 2026 Batch auf den Markt

Unter unseren Lesern gibt es wahrscheinlich eine Menge Fans von American Football UND Bourbon – und für diese dürfte die neueste Veröffentlichung von Knob Creek aus dem Hause Jim Beam von Interesse sein, vielleicht so sehr, dass sich mancher bemühen wird, diese neue Abfüllung in den USA zu ergattern:

Football Legende Eli Manning hat auch dieses Jahr wieder in der James B. Beam Distilling Co. in Clermont, Kentucky eine eigene Fasstärkenedition ausgesucht, die in der Stärke zwischen 56,1% und 60,8% vol Alkoholstärke gelegen kommt. In den USA kostet die Flasche davon knapp unter 70 Dollar.

Alle weiteren Details finden Sie in der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung:

KNOB CREEK® RELEASES ELI MANNING’S BOLD PICK: 2026 BATCH, A CASK STRENGTH BOURBON FOR THE SEASON’S BIGGEST MOMENTS

CLERMONT, Ky., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As the 2025-2026 football season reaches its pinnacle, Knob Creek®, the founding spirit of the James B. Beam Small Batch Bourbon Collection™ and a leader in American Whiskey, announces its second limited-edition barrel release, Knob Creek® Single Barrel Cask Strength Bourbon, Eli Manning’s Bold Pick: 2026 Batch. Available nationwide, the special edition rounds out its season-long partnership with the legendary quarterback.

Hand-selected by Manning at the James B. Beam Distilling Co. in Clermont, KY, this unique cask-strength expression is bottled straight from the barrel, with proofs ranging from 112.2 to 121.6, unfiltered and uncut. The result is a bold, robust bourbon that opens with flavors of rich vanilla and toasted oak, unfolds into layers of roasted nuts and warm spice, and finishes with a long, full-bodied warmth. A true expression of Knob Creek®’s signature depth and intensity, it’s crafted to be savored during the season’s biggest game-day moments – whether celebrating a fantasy championship or cheering on a team through the final stretch.

„Football teams are built on trust – trusting your picks, your preparation, and your instincts, whether you’re on the field or managing your fantasy lineup. That same mindset guides how we make bourbon. Working with Eli last year set a high bar and bringing him back this season raised it. We put some of our finest barrels in front of him, and this one stood out right away. Bottled at cask strength, it delivers more intensity and more flavor – a full-bodied bourbon built for game day.“ Freddie Noe, eighth generation master distiller

What began as fantasy football advice rooted in making bold calls and trusting one’s gut has grown into a celebration of seeing hard work pay off. Throughout the season and continuing through the postseason, Knob Creek and Eli Manning are continuing to share bold picks on the biggest matchups and ways to celebrate – from hosting the perfect watch party to raising a glass with Eli’s Gameday Old Fashioned, best crafted with the 2026 Batch.

„At this point in the season, you’ve made your calls, and it’s now about seeing them through. Hand-picking this barrel was a bold pick of its own – balanced, uncompromising, and full of character. It held up every time I came back to it, and that’s exactly what I expect from Knob Creek® when it counts most: a bourbon worthy of the biggest moments.“ Eli Manning

Crafted to be part of game-day rituals – gathering, watching, and raising a glass together – Knob Creek® Eli Manning’s Bold Pick: 2026 Batch is available nationwide for a limited time at a suggested retail price of $69.99 (750mL).

For more information about Knob Creek® Bold Picks campaign and Knob Creek’s® award-winning* bourbon and rye portfolios, visit https://www.knobcreek.com/news/bold-picks or follow along on Instagram and Facebook @KnobCreek.