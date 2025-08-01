Knob Creek bringt in den USA Bourbon X Rye wieder auf den Markt

Nach einem Jahr Pause (wir berichteten damals über die Erstveröffentlichung) hat sich die Knob Creek Distillery (sie gehört zu Jim Beam) dazu entschlossen, ihren Knob Creek Bourbon X Rye wieder auf den Markt zu bringen – allerdings so wie die Erstausgabe offiziell nur in den USA.

Der Knob Creek Bourbon X Rye ist eine Mischung aus dem Knob Creek 9 Year Old Bourbon und dem Knob Creek 7 Year Old Rye, das Verhältnis der beiden Komponenten ist aber nicht gesondert angegeben.

Hier die Presseaussendung dazu:

BOURBON X RYE KENTUCKY BLENDED STRAIGHT WHISKEY

Back by popular demand, Knob Creek® is proud to reintroduce its fan-favorite blend, Knob Creek® Bourbon x Rye Kentucky Blended Straight Whiskey to our awardwinning* portfolio. Knob Creek® Bourbon x Rye brings together two of Knob Creek’s® premium whiskeys, Knob Creek® 9 Year Old Bourbon and Knob Creek® 7 Year Old Rye, offering fans an unforgettable experience that is carefully crafted and seasoned by time.

Highlighting the perfect balance of Knob Creek® 9 Year Old Bourbon’s sweet notes complimented by Knob Creek® 7 Year Old Rye’s bold spice, this robust and complex whiskey brings bourbon and rye enthusiasts the best of both whiskey worlds. It’s best enjoyed neat or on the rocks to unveil its sweet, fruity and spicy notes.

TASTING NOTES

Knob Creek® Bourbon x Rye is a masterful blend that brings together the richness of brown sweets and a hint of fruitiness and black pepper, with a sweet lingering spice finish that will leave you wanting more. This high-quality, flavorful whiskey is a testament to our dedication to delivering exceptional whiskey to enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

PROOF: 113

COLOR: Golden brown with copper hues, reminiscent of autumn leaves and evening sunlight.

AROMA: Enticing sweetness of maple syrup and vanilla, joined by hints of nuttiness and baking spices, such as cinnamon and nutmeg.

TASTE: Rich and comforting sweetness of brown sweets, like caramel and toffee, complemented by a delicate hint of fruitiness for added complexity.

FINISH: Gentle heat of black pepper, adding a touch of lingering spice.