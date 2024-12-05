Irish Distillers und Mitchell & Son veröffentlichen Red Spot 19 Year Old Single Cask

Irish Distillers bringen gemeinsam mit Mitchell & Son die Abfüllung Red Spot 19 Year Old Single Cask auf den Markt. DieAuflage dieser limitierten Edition aus der Spot-Reihe liegt bei nur 603 Flaschen. Die Spot Familie wurde Ende des 19. Jahrhunderts beim Whisky-Bonder Mitchell entwickelt. Damals schickte dieser leere Wein- und Likörweinfässer an die örtliche Jameson Distillery in der Bow Street, um sie dort mit neuem Single Pot Still Spirit füllen zu lassen. Nach dem Befüllen werden die angereicherten Weinfässer mit einem Klecks oder „Punkt“ aus farbiger Farbe markiert, um das Alter zu bestimmen: Blau für sieben Jahre, Grün für 10, Gelb für 12 und Rot für 15 Jahre.

Der Irish Whiskey des Red Spot 19 Year Old Single Cask wurde 2004 dreifach destilliert und lagerte zunächst in einer Kombination aus Bourbon- und Oloroso-Sherryfässern. Diese wurden 2008 miteinander vermählt und in ein Marsala-Weinfass umgefüllt, um den Whiskey weiter zu reifen.

Official Tasting Notes

Nose

Opens with rich and warming notes of freshly stewed fruits with cinnamon and light dustings of nutmeg, while earthy and herbal aromas, accompanied by tobacco leaf, add further depth and complexity. The pot still spices are complemented by the Marsala wine seasoned oak, creating vibrant notes of liquorice and cracked walnut.

Taste

Fruits to the fore with fresh apricot and cooked apple along with delicate herbal undertones of freshly picked garden mint. Sweet notes of crème brûlée and honeycomb give balance to the delicate oak tannins and robust pot still spices.

Finish

Lasting finish which sees the influence of the wine seasoning and pot still spices linger for a time while the oak is the first to gently fade.

Red Spot 19 Year Old Single Cask ist mit 58,5 % Alkoholgehalt abgefüllt und exklusiv im Geschäft von Mitchell and Son sowie online unter www.mitchellandson.com zum empfohlenen Verkaufspreis von 670 € erhältlich.