Auch Midleton Distillery stoppt ab April die Produktion bis zum Sommer

So wie bei Bulleit: Die "verbesserte operationale Effizienz" der Brennerei ist der offizielle Grund für die Pause in der Produktion

Von Pernod Ricard ist bestätigt worden, dass der Betrieb in der Midleton Distillery von Anfang April bis zu einem nicht näher spezifizierten Zeitpunkt im Sommer eingestellt werden wird, so wie es Diageo bereits für die Bulleit Distillery in Kentucky angekündigt hat (wir berichteten hier).

Auch hier gibt ein Sprecher des Unternehmers gesteigerte Effizienz im bisherigen Betrieb als Grund für die Sperre an:

“Irish Distillers can confirm that Midleton Distillery is adjusting its production schedule for a routine, periodic review. This review demonstrates our ability to be agile with our production cycles and has been enabled through improved operational efficiency and state-of-the-art production facilities.

“The distillery will temporarily pause production in early April 2025 and will recommence in the summer to support the sustainable global growth of its portfolio of Irish whiskeys. We remain fully committed to the production of Irish whiskey at Midleton Distillery and have communicated this adjustment to our staff, suppliers, customers and contractors to enable forward business planning.”

Eine andere Betrachtungsweise wäre, dass man in einer Zeit, da die Produktionskapazität die Nachfrage übersteigt und die Lager voll sind, mit gutem Grund die Produktion zurückfahren kann. Brown-Forman hat dies bereits mit der temporären Einmottung von Glenglassaugh und dem Wechselbetrieb mit Benriach als Grund bestätigt (auch hier haben wir berichtet).

In der Meldung auf The Spirits Business ist nichts darüber zu finden, ob hier – im Gegensatz zu den Umstellungen bei Diageo in Kentucky – Personal freigesetzt wird oder nicht.

SourceThe Spirits Business
