Auch Midleton Distillery stoppt ab April die Produktion bis zum Sommer

Von Pernod Ricard ist bestätigt worden, dass der Betrieb in der Midleton Distillery von Anfang April bis zu einem nicht näher spezifizierten Zeitpunkt im Sommer eingestellt werden wird, so wie es Diageo bereits für die Bulleit Distillery in Kentucky angekündigt hat (wir berichteten hier).

Auch hier gibt ein Sprecher des Unternehmers gesteigerte Effizienz im bisherigen Betrieb als Grund für die Sperre an:

“Irish Distillers can confirm that Midleton Distillery is adjusting its production schedule for a routine, periodic review. This review demonstrates our ability to be agile with our production cycles and has been enabled through improved operational efficiency and state-of-the-art production facilities.

“The distillery will temporarily pause production in early April 2025 and will recommence in the summer to support the sustainable global growth of its portfolio of Irish whiskeys. We remain fully committed to the production of Irish whiskey at Midleton Distillery and have communicated this adjustment to our staff, suppliers, customers and contractors to enable forward business planning.”