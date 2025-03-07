Diageo mottet die Bulleit Distillery in Lebanon, Kentucky, bis zum Sommer ein

Wie The Spirit Business berichtet, hat Diageo die zu 100% mit erneuerbarer Energie betriebene Bulleit Lebanon Distillery bis zum Sommer geschlossen. Begründet wird das mit dem Wunsch, die Effizienzziele des Unternehmens auf diese Weise zu unterstützen.

Ein Sprecher von Diageo sagte dazu:

“Every year we run standard temporary slowdowns or shutdowns across our operations to support our efficiency and productivity goals. Since we are ahead of schedule with the volume we produce at the site, this year we decided to temporarily pause our distilling operations and barrel-filling activity through June 2025.

“During this time, some of our employees will support work at our Shelbyville facility while the remaining group of employees will work on strategic projects, conduct trainings to continue building capabilities and maintenance processes to position our sites for a successful start of our next fiscal year.”