Bulleit Frontier Whiskey bringt erste Bottled-in-Bond Abfüllung, destilliert 2017

Zunächst erscheint er in den USA, aber später vielleicht auch in anderen Märkten: Bulleit bringt die erste Bottled-in-Bond Abfüllung auf den Markt, den Bulleit Bottled-in-Bond.

#Bottled-in-Bond bedeutet, dass der Whiskey während einer Destillationssaison (diese laufen in halben Jahren) von einem Brennmeister in einer Destillerie hergestellt werden muss und danach mindestens vier Jahre lang in einem Zolllager unter Aufsicht der US-Regierung gelagert und mit 50% vol. Alkoholgehalt abgefüllt worden sein. Destillerie und bei abweichendem Standort der Abfüllort müssen danach auf dem Etikett angegeben werden.

Der Bulleit Bottled-in-Bond übertrifft die Vorgaben, was das Alter angeht, denn er ist bereits im Jahr 2017 destilliert worden, was ihn sieben Jahre alt macht. In den USA wird er 55 Dollar pro Flasche kosten. Hier ist die Presseaussendung dazu:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Unveils Its First Bottled-in-Bond Expression, Distilled in Spring 2017

The brand’s first bonded whiskey is crafted at Bulleit Distilling Company in Shelbyville, KY

SHELBYVILLE, Ky., Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bulleit Frontier Whiskey proudly announces the launch of its first-ever Bottled-in-Bond bourbon, distilled and aged entirely at the Bulleit Distilling Company in Shelbyville, Kentucky. Distilled in Spring 2017—the same year the state-of-the-art distillery opened — and aged for seven years, this expression marks a pivotal milestone for the expanding Bulleit portfolio and demonstrates the brand’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship.

Bulleit Bottled in Bond

Produced under the strict standards of the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897, this bold new chapter in the Bulleit portfolio reflects the precision, patience, and innovation that have become hallmarks of the brand.

Crafted to the Highest Standards with a Smooth Finish

Bulleit Bottled-in-Bond embodies the brand’s signature high-rye mash bill delivering a bold, distinctive flavor. Distilled in Spring 2017, aged in federally bonded warehouses, and bottled at 100 proof, it adheres to the exacting requirements of the Bottled-in-Bond Act, ensuring exceptional quality and consistency.

This expression has already earned a 91-point rating at the 2024 International Wine & Spirits Competition, underscoring its excellence. Perfect for savoring neat, on the rocks, or as the foundation for bold cocktails, Bulleit Bottled-in-Bond offers a rich, layered experience: aromas of spice and toasted oak, a palate of maple sweetness and nutmeg warmth, and a smooth, lingering butterscotch finish.

Delicia James, Lead Whiskey Blender at Diageo said

„Introducing our first Bottled-in-Bond bourbon, made entirely at the Bulleit Distilling Company is a proud achievement for our team. With our signature high-rye mash bill and seven years of aging under Bottled-in-Bond standards, this bourbon delivers a richness and complexity we’re excited to share. It’s a whiskey that truly showcases the best of what we do here in Shelbyville—bold, balanced, and crafted with care.“

Jesse Damashek, Senior Vice President of North American Whiskeys at Diageo added:

„The past year has been a defining one for Bulleit, and the release of our first Bottled-in-Bond bourbon adds a meaningful new chapter to our story. Bulleit Bottled-in-Bond is more than a celebration of craftsmanship, it’s a testament to our commitment to innovation and to showcasing the exceptional quality of whiskey crafted at our distillery in Shelbyville.“

Many Milestones Achieved, Many More to Come

With Bulleit Bottled-in-Bond, the brand builds on a legacy of innovation through a series of recent releases that highlight its dedication to advancing the frontier of whiskey. The last year has seen the launch of Bulleit American Single Malt, a significant step into an emerging whiskey category, alongside the introduction of Rye 10-Year-Old, a permanent addition to the range, and the celebrated return of Rye 12-Year-Old after five years, offering a rye with a complex yet approachable character. Bulleit Bottled-in-Bond is rooted in the brand’s spirit of experimentation and innovation, reflecting a relentless drive to advance whiskey craft.

Going forward, this expression will continue as a limited-time release, with the frequency and timing determined by The Bulleit blending team to ensure each bottling meets the highest standards of quality and character.

Availability

Bulleit Bottled-in-Bond will be available nationwide starting February 2025, with a suggested retail price of $54.99 for a 750ml bottle.

No matter where or how you decide to enjoy Bulleit Bottled in Bond, Bulleit reminds consumers 21+ to please remember to taste and serve responsibly.