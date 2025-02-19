Auktionshaus Bonhams ernennt  Jamie Connor zum Spirits Specialist

Das Auktionshaus Bonhams, das sehr viele hochkarätige Whiskyauktionen diurchführt (mehr dazu im nachfolgenden PR-Artikel) hat Jamie Connor zum neuen Spirits Specialist ernannt. Connor, der zuletzt bei The Whisky Exchange als Assistant Manager gearbeitet hat, wird von Edinburgh aus operieren. Die erste Versteigerung, die unter seiner Leitung stattfinden wird, startet am 24. Februar und wird Highlights wie das Brora Triptych Set oder den Mortlach Generations 70-Year-Old 1938 Gordon & MacPhail bieten, letzteren ohne Mindestpreis.

Hier die Aussendung dazu:

BONHAMS APPOINTS JAMIE CONNOR AS SPIRITS SPECIALIST IN SCOTLAND

London – Bonhams is delighted to announce the appointment of Jamie Connor as a Spirits Specialist based in the Edinburgh saleroom. The appointment is part of Bonhams continued investment and growth in the Fine Wine & Spirits team.

Connor studied at the University of Aberdeen and began his career in Marketing and Communications before following his true passion, spirits. He joins Bonhams from The Whisky Exchange, where he was first a specialist and then Assistant Manager. He also has qualifications from the Edinburgh Whisky Academy and Awards in both Wine and Spirits from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust. Connor will report to Amayès Aouli, Global Head of Wine & Spirits.

Jamie Connor said,

“I’m thrilled to be joining Bonhams at such an exciting time for Wine & Spirits and very much looking forward to our first sale. This is a fantastic opportunity to contribute to a prestigious global auction house that is deeply committed to expanding and strengthening their spirits sales in Scotland.”

Amayès Aouli, Bonhams’ Global Head of Wine & Spirits comments,

“It’s a great pleasure to welcome Jamie to Bonhams in Scotland. His blend of experience and knowledge of spirits is exactly what we need to further develop our global spirits platform.”

The first sale managed by Connor, will be Distilled Rarity at Bonhams Edinburgh, which runs on bonhams.com from 24 February – 11 March. Highlights of the sale include a Brora Triptych Set with an estimate of £16,000 – 22,000, and two exceptional lots being offered with no reserve, a Mortlach Generations 70-Year-Old 1938 Gordon & MacPhail, estimate of £12,000 – 18,000 and a Bowmore 52-Year-Old 1965, estimate of £12,000 -15,000.

