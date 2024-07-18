Serge verkostet: Ben Nevis, die Dritte

Und auch heute geht es bei Serge Valentin um die Brennerei Ben Nevis, die dritte Instanz seiner Verkostungen zur Destillerie in dieser Woche bisher – und wir halten damit bei 18 Abfüllungen, die Serge mit Punkten versehen hat.
Als kleines Service bringen wir heute nochmals die Tabellen der ersten beiden Teile sowie Links auf die jeweiligen Seiten – der Übersicht halber.
Gehen wir also gleich in medias res mit Teil drei der Verkostung, die heute ohne Ausnahme sehr gute bis hervorragende Ergebnisse liefert:
Ben Nevis Teil 3
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Ben Nevis 8 yo 2014/2023 (47%, Signatory Vintage for Whic, Spirit of the Forest, Port pipe, cask #235, 811 bottles)
|86
|Ben Nevis 10 yo 2012/2023 (59.3%, OB, for LMDW New Vibrations, American wine cask, cask #2137, 268 bottles)
|85
|Ben Nevis 7 yo 2015/2023 (57.1%, Milroy’s, Soho Selection, refill bourbon Hogshead, 353 bottles)
|87
|Ben Nevis 9 yo 2014/2023 (59.7%, James Eadie, first fill oloroso butt finish, cask #367508, 656 bottles)
|89
|Ben Nevis 10 yo 2013/2023 (57.4%, Dràm Mor, 1st fill palo cortado finish, cask #136, 180 bottles)
|87
|Ben Nevis 27 yo 1996/2023 (48.8%, Abyss Whisky Bar, Hong Kong, hogshead, cask #877, 215 bottles)
|91
Ben Nevis Teil 2 – Link
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Ben Nevis 10 yo 2012/2023 (57.1%, Milroy’s Soho Selection, first fill French oak oloroso hogshead finish, 278 bottles)
|87
|Ben Nevis 2013/2022 (67%, The Single Malts of Scotland, Kirsch Exclusive, sherry butt, cask #1271, 790 bottles)
|85
|Ben Nevis 21 yo 2001/2023 (58.2%, Hunter Laing, The First Editions, refill hogshead, cask #HL19833, 195 bottles)
|91
|Ben Nevis 1998 (48%, Limited, bourbon hogshead, cask #696, 300 bottles, +/-2023)
|86
|Ben Nevis 27 yo 1996/2023 (48.8%, The Whisky Jury, refill hogshead, cask #912, 211 bottles)
|91
|Ben Nevis 26 yo 1996/2023 (54.7%, OB for Alambic Classique, sherry butt and refill hogshead, cask #01, 264 bottles)
|92
Ben Nevis Teil 1 – Link
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Ben Nevis 2014/2023 (46%, Signatory Vintage, Un-chillfiltered Collection, casks #277-278)
|88
|Ben Nevis 8 yo 2015/2024 (46%, James Eadie, Small Batch, first fill bourbon hogshead, 1,301 bottles, 2024)
|88
|Ben Nevis 4 yo 2019/2023 ‘Heavily Peated’ (57.1%, Signatory Vintage, refill oloroso sherry butt, 2,988 bottles)
|82
|Ben Nevis 5 yo 2017/2022 (67.1%, Cut Your Wolf Loose, STR American oak barrique, cask #7877A, 190 bottles)
|80
|Ben Nevis 10 yo 2013/2023 (58.6%, Truth & Consequences, Sauternes finish, cask #256R, 215 bottles)
|85
|Ben Nevis 2000/2022 (49.2%, Limited, bourbon hogshead, cask #1002, 311 bottles)
|89