Max McFarlane geht zur englischen The Whisky Room Distillery

Industrie-Veteran Max McFarlane, ehemals Lead Whisky Maker bei Macallan, danach Whisky Maker bei Ardgowan (dort ist er allerdings nicht mehr auf der Webseite gelistet und Laura Davies als Whisky Maker gelistet – wir haben sie hier vorgestellt), hat nun laut einem Bericht auf The Spirits Business bei der The Whisky Room Distillery auf dem Gelände der Lancaster Brauerei im gleichnamigen Ort angedockt und wird dort für das Fassmanagement und die Charakteristik und das Geschmacksprofil neuer Whiskys, darunter auch den ersten Whisky der Brennerei im Jahr 2027, verantwortlich sein. Er wird mit Distillery Manager Joan Casals zusammenarbeiten.

McFarlane, der auf 45 Jahre Erfahrung in der Whiskyindustrie zurückblicken kann, sagte zu seinem neuen Engagement:

„The moment I met the team at Lancaster Spirits Company and tried their new make spirit, I knew I wanted to be involved in this exciting new distillery.

“A distillery built upon refined brewing and distilling principles, all underpinned by flavour enhancement. Focusing on creating an exceptional spirit built upon these principles is the priority; my job is to find casks that can harness this unique distillery character.

“Lancaster Spirits Co will one day be renowned for its ester-rich, complex, and fruity spirit, matured in hand-selected first-fill Bourbon, Sherry, and wine casks. Look out for our first Founders Reserve release in the coming months.”