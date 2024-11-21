Laura Davies von Penderyn als neuer Distillery Managerin von Ardgowan offiziell vorgestellt

Die Ardgowan Distillery, derzeit in den schottischen Lowlands in Bau befindlich, hat nun nach einer ersten Vorstellung offizell bekanntgegeben, dass sie Laura Davies von Penderyn (The Welsh Whisky Company) als Distillery Managerin verpflichtet hat.

Ihr umfassendes Wissen über Whiskyproduktion konnte sie anfangs bereits unter dem verstorbenen Dr. Jim Swan ansammeln, danach als Zuständige für den Betrieb der drei Destillerien der Welsh Whisky Company. In sieben Jahren war es ihr dort möglich, den Umsatz von 10 auf 23 Millionen Pfund zu steigern, unter anderem auch durch Entwicklung neuer Produkte.

Hier nun in Ergänzung zu unserem ersten Artikel die offizielle Pressemitteilung der Brennerei:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Ardgowan Distillery welcomes new Distillery Manager to lead next chapter

Ardgowan Distillery is thrilled to announce the appointment of Laura Davies as its new Distillery Manager. Known for her exceptional expertise in distillery operations and business development, Laura brings over a decade of experience to the role as the distillery enters a pivotal stage in its journey.

Her arrival coincides with the recent delivery of Ardgowan’s state-of-the-art copper stills, crafted by McMillan Coppersmiths Ltd. of Prestonpans, and marks an exciting step forward as the team prepares for production to commence in Spring 2025.

Nestled on the historic Ardgowan Estate in Inverclyde, the distillery aims to blend traditional craftsmanship with innovative practices to produce extraordinary single malt whiskies. Laura joins the team following a highly successful tenure at The Welsh Whisky Company (Penderyn), where she played a central role in growing the company’s turnover from £10 million to £23 million over seven years. Her responsibilities included overseeing operations across three production sites and visitor centres.

„We are delighted to welcome Laura to the Ardgowan family. Her extensive industry experience, spanning distillation and business development, is perfectly aligned with our vision to establish Ardgowan as a cornerstone of the local community and a respected name in the global whisky market.“ Martin McAdam, CEO of Ardgowan Distillery

Laura’s distinguished career includes mentorship under the late Dr Jim Swan, often referred to as the “Einstein of Scotch Whisky.” Reflecting on her new role, Laura said:

„Ardgowan is at such an exciting point in its journey. Joining at a moment when we are building the distillery and operational team from the ground up is truly special. I look forward to applying everything I’ve learned to help Ardgowan craft an exceptional single malt that will resonate with whisky lovers worldwide.“

Laura’s achievements go beyond distillation. She has commissioned three major production sites, scaled operations from 90,000 litres of pure alcohol (LPA) per annum to over 1 million LPA, and developed three award-winning flavoured gins. Her extensive experience includes compliance, continuous improvement strategies, and new product development.

Adding to her impressive portfolio, Laura holds a BSc (Hons) in Forensic Science with Criminology from the University of South Wales and an MSc in International Innovation Management. This combination of scientific expertise and business acumen positions her perfectly to lead the next chapter of Ardgowan’s story.

The distillery, set for completion in Spring 2025, is poised to deliver up to 1 million litres of whisky annually, with ambitions to become carbon-neutral in the future. This milestone appointment reinforces Ardgowan’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence as it prepares to make its mark on the global whisky landscape.