Ihren ersten Single Malt kann die walisische Hensol Castle Distillery heute vorstellen. Mit ihrem Whisky-Projekt begann die Brennerei 2022, am 27. Februar 2023 befüllte das Team der Brennerei „Barrel No.1“. Die Maische aus 100 % gemälzter Gerste wurde Partnern der Tiny Rebel Brewery aus Newport entwickelt. Destillation und Reifung/Lagerung fanden vor Ort statt.

Nach mehr als dreieinhalb Jahren in American bourbon barrels ist, wie es in der Pressemitteilung heißt, ein gehaltvoller, für sein Alter bemerkenswert komplexer und ausgewogener Welsh single malt entstanden – mit Noten von Obstgartenfrüchten, Karamellbonbons und Eichenholz mit Honignoten.

Diese erste Abfüllung ist auf etwas mehr als 1.000 Flaschen begrenzt. 500 waren für die direkte Kundschaft der Brennerei reserviert. Diese konnten ab Ende September vorbestellt werden. Alle Vorbestellungen werden heute versandt. 500 Flaschen gingen an Partner in der walisischen Gastronomie, ausgewählte unabhängige Einzelhändler sowie zwei Großhändler: Fine Wines Direct (landesweit und in Südwales) und Blas ar Fwyd (landesweit und in Nordwales).

Zusätzlich ist „Hensol Castle Single Malt Welsh Whisky“ auch ab sofort über die Website der Hensol Castle Distillery erhältlich. Und sie, solange der Vorrat reicht. Denn wir auf dem dort zusehenden Etikett lesen können, beträgt die exakte Auflage 1150 Flaschen.

Mehr zum Hensol Castle Single Malt Welsh Whisky und zu den weiteren Plänen der Hensol Castle Distillery erfahren Sie in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

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Hensol Castle Single Malt Welsh Whisky Is Officially Here

The distillery’s first-ever whisky launches today, a limited release of 1,000 bottles distilled and matured entirely beneath the 17th-century castle

SOUTH WALES, 19 November 2026 – Hensol Castle Distillery has today officially launched its inaugural Single Malt Welsh Whisky, the first whisky to be distilled and matured at the historic estate. From today, every pre-order is on its way to customers, and the whisky is pouring in selected bars, restaurants and independent retailers across Wales.

The launch marks a landmark moment for the award-winning South Wales distillery and a new arrival in the fast-growing Single Malt Welsh Whisky category.

Grain to glass, under one roof

The whisky programme began in 2022, and on 27 February 2023 the distillery team filled „Barrel No.1“, the first cask of the inaugural edition. Every step since has been carried out at Hensol. The process starts with a 100% malted barley wash, developed with partners at Newport’s Tiny Rebel Brewery. The spirit is then distilled on-site and matured in the castle’s cellars.

After more than three and a half years in premium American bourbon barrels, the result is a rich, remarkably complex spirit for its age and well-balanced Welsh single malt with notes of orchard fruit, penny toffee and honeyed oak.

„Starting our journey into the whisky world wasn’t something we took lightly; whisky is a decision for the future, a legacy,“ said Kyle Jones, Master Distiller at Hensol Castle Distillery.

„Our goal was to craft a liquid as timeless as the castle itself, while putting our own stamp on a thriving Welsh whisky category. With precision, expertise and a quiet obsession for the craft, I can confidently say we have exceeded that goal.“

„Filling that first barrel back in 2023 wasn’t about noise or chasing headlines; it was about starting something properly,“ Jones added. „Welsh whisky has a proud heritage, and we wanted to respect that from day one. It’s ready, it’s distinct, and it’s everything we hoped it would be.“

A strictly limited first release

The first run is limited to just over 1,000 bottles:

500 bottles were set aside for the distillery’s direct-to-consumer community through pre-orders, which opened at the end of September. All pre-orders are dispatched today.

were set aside for the distillery’s direct-to-consumer community through pre-orders, which opened at the end of September. All pre-orders are dispatched today. 500 bottles have gone to Welsh on-trade partners, selected independent retailers and two wholesalers: Fine Wines Direct (National and South Wales) and Blas ar Fwyd (National and North Wales).

Backing Welsh hospitality

To recognise what the Welsh hospitality sector brings to the drinks industry, Hensol Castle has partnered with several of Wales’s top bars for the launch. The distillery has put together a map of venues where drinkers can try a dram of the first release while supporting local hospitality. follow out socials for where to grab your dram.

To mark the release, Hensol Castle Distillery is hosting a press and invited-guest event at the castle and distillery on December 3rd 2026

A new Master Distiller for a new chapter

The launch is also the first release under Kyle Jones, who was recently appointed Master Distiller. Jones has worked on the single malt programme since its earliest planning stages in 2022, alongside former Master Distiller and Head of Commercial Dai Wakely. After five years with the business, Wakely stepped down at the end of September and will continue working with Hensol as a consultant. With the first batch released, Jones now takes full responsibility for the whisky programme and its future development.

What comes next

The distillery is already planning future releases. The team recently made an 1,800-mile round trip to Bordeaux to inspect and select barrels in person, securing 12 finishing casks for a pipeline of highly limited-edition releases in the coming years.

„We are thrilled to be adding our first single malt to the vibrant Single Malt Welsh Whisky category,“ said Nate Sorby, Head of Marketing at Hensol Castle Distillery. „The growth and reputation of Welsh spirits over recent years has been incredible to watch, and as an award-winning distillery in the heart of South Wales, we’re proud to play a role in that momentum. Today’s launch is a key milestone as we establish Hensol Castle as a premier, quality-led spirits house, and it’s only the beginning.“

Hensol Castle Single Malt Welsh Whisky is available now from HCD website and at partner venues and retailers across Wales while stocks last.