Irlands erstes Whiskey-Hotel geplant

Aus dem historischen Londonderry Arms, das einst Winston Churchill gehörte, soll Irlands erstes Whiskey-Hotel werden. Das Konsortium, bestehend aus Hotelier Adrian McLaughlin, dem Master Distiller Darryl McNally und dem Geschäftsmann Carl Harrison, hat den historischen Gasthof in Carnlough gekauft, und wird nun £1.75 Millionen (etwas mehr als 2 Millionen €) in den Umbau investieren.

Daryll McNally, ehemaliger Master Distiller der Dublin Liberties Distillery und jetzt an der Entstehung der Limavady Distillery in Northern Ireland beteiligt (wir berichteten), gibt gegenüber dem Blog von Master of Malt einen Ausblick auf das, was im Londonderry Arms erwartet werden kann:

“We are delighted to be launching Ireland’s first-ever whiskey hotel. We will be creating a retail Whiskey Chamber from which we will offer up to 400 bottles of whiskey and other items such as whiskey and hotel-branded merchandise. The hotel pub will offer a selection of whiskey cocktails and whiskey-tasting flights and we are putting together an events plan where we will offer exceptional whiskey experiences including our own Carnlough Whiskey Festival, Whiskey & Food pairing evenings, Master Distiller Dinners and talks, as well as bar takeovers from some of the World’s Best Bars”.

“Whiskey will be an integral part of the hotel, even down to offering the residents’ nightcaps from a tapped unfiltered cask strength Limavady Whiskey cask and we will also be offering a turndown gift of whiskey-infused chocolates. We’re excited to be bringing the Irish Whiskey community together with Ireland’s first Whiskey Hotel.”