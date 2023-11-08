Neu: Bob Dylan’s Heaven’s Door Bootleg Series Vol. V – 18 yo Straight Bourbon mit Finish in Spanish Vermouth Rouge Barrels

Innerhalb der Bootleg Series von Heaven’s Door Spirits, der Whiskey-Marke von Bob Dylan, erscheint jetzt der fünfte Teil. Der 18-jährige Straight Bourbon erhielt ein Finish in Spanish Vermouth Rouge Barrels. Heaven’s Doors Master Distiller Ken Pierce und Master Blender Alex Moore wollten so ein volles, komplexes Aroma mit dunklen Fruchtnoten, einem Hauch von Piment und subtilen Vanille-Untertönen schaffen, wie es in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung heißt (sie finden diese im Anschluss).

Die Abfüllungen der Bootleg Series erscheinen in handgefertigten Keramikflaschen, die mit einem von Dylans Originalgemälden verziert sind. Bootleg Vol. V zeigt Dylans Gemälde mit dem Titel „No Vacancies“ (2019) aus der Sammlung „The Beaten Path“. Heaven’s Door Bootleg Series Volume V ist unter buy.heavensdoor.com und bei ausgewählten Einzelhändlern in den USA für 599 US-Dollar erhältlich.

Heaven’s Door Unveils Bootleg Series Volume V

An Exceptional 18-Year Straight Bourbon Finished in Spanish Vermouth Rouge Barrels

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Heaven’s Door Spirits is pleased to announce the highly-anticipated Bootleg Series Volume V release: an 18-year-old straight bourbon whiskey finished in Spanish vermouth rouge casks, exemplifying the brand’s dedication to offering unique and innovative expressions.

The annual series, now in its fifth release since debuting in 2019, was meticulously overseen by Heaven’s Door’s Master Distiller, Ken Pierce, and Master Blender, Alex Moore. They secondarily finished the matured bourbon to create a rich, complex aroma with dark fruit notes, hints of allspice, and subtle vanilla undertones. Its balanced flavor profile features delicate notes of caramel, honey, and vanilla, resulting in a clean, pleasant, and lingering finish that leaves a lasting impression at 114 proof.

„Vermouth has long been a part of whiskey cocktail culture, and we wanted to capture that essence in this mature Bootleg Series expression. We chose Spanish Vermouth casks to finish the 18-year-old bourbon to provide depth of flavor and complexity that perfectly complements the whiskey’s character,“ stated Moore.

A tribute to Bob Dylan’s long-running Bootleg Series of rare and unreleased tracks that provide a window into the mind of a great artist, the series from Heaven’s Door offers rare and unreleased expressions with special blends and barrel finishes that showcase the brand’s creative approach to whiskey making. Each bottle is adorned with one of Dylan’s original paintings on a hand-crafted ceramic bottle and is presented in a bespoke leather journal.

Bootleg Vol. V showcases Dylan’s painting titled „No Vacancies“ (2019) from The Beaten Path collection. The road, a recurrent and central theme in Dylan’s creative journey, takes center stage in this painting, symbolizing the endless possibilities and adventures that have fueled American art, literature, and music for generations. His ability to capture the soul of America through various mediums adds an additional layer of depth and resonance to Bootleg Vol. V, making it a collector’s item that seamlessly marries the worlds of art and craft whiskey.

The Heaven’s Door Bootleg Series has earned numerous awards and accolades and showcases the brand’s commitment to creating a collection of whiskies that each tell their own stories. The 2023 release of Bootleg Series Volume V is available at buy.heavensdoor.com and select retailers nationwide for $599. For more information, visit heavensdoor.com.