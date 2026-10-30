Orphan Barrel bringt „Latverian Cask“ – inspiriert von Marvel Studios‘ „Avengers: Doomsday“

Am 18. Dezember startet in den USA Marvel Studios‘ „Avengers: Doomsday“ – und leider ebenfalls wohl nur in den USA bringt Orphan Barrel einen 20 Jahre alten American Light Whiskey auf den Markt. Der Orphan Barrel „Latverian Cask“ ist nach dem fiktiven Land benannt, das Doctor Doom im Marvel-Universum regiert – und wurde mit einer ALkoholstärke von 46% Vol. abgefüllt.

Ab 1. November kann man ihn beim ausgewählten Fachhandel in den USA ergattern – und muss dafür 200 Dollar auf den Tresen legen. Einige weitere Möglichkeiten, an den Orphan Barrel „Latverian Cask“ zu kommen, gibt es noch. Sie finden Sie in der Pressemitteilung unten.

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

ORPHAN BARREL UNVEILS LATVERIAN CASK INSPIRED BY MARVEL STUDIOS‘ „AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY“

A Rare 20-Year-Old American Light Whiskey

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — For more than twenty years, a collection of American Light Whiskey barrels matured quietly, their story hidden and their fate unknown. As secrets begin to emerge from the shadows, Orphan Barrel reveals Latverian Cask, a once-only release inspired by Marvel Studios‘ „Avengers: Doomsday,“ in theaters December 18.

Named for the fictional nation ruled by the enigmatic Doctor Doom in „Avengers: Doomsday,“ Latverian Cask spent at least two decades quietly maturing before emerging at the right moment.

Drawn from an extraordinary collection and bottled in strictly limited quantities, the release marks the first American Light Whiskey from Orphan Barrel. Available beginning November 1, 2026 at select retailers nationwide, online at TheBar.com, and at Stitzel-Weller Distillery in Shively-Kentucky for a suggested retail price of $200, Latverian Cask joins the brand’s tradition of uncovering remarkable and unexpected whiskies.

The release features an original label illustration by Marvel artist Rod Reis to transform the bottle into a collectible piece of visual storytelling.

„There’s so much to pull from visually with Doctor Doom and Latveria,“ said Reis. „I wanted everything to work together as one image at first, but then reward people who spend some time looking at it and start noticing those smaller references.“

In an additional twist, one in six bottles will feature a holographic label treatment, giving select collectors an even rarer version to discover.

Made from a predominantly corn mashbill and distilled in Indiana, Latverian Cask matured primarily in Kentucky, with other barrels aged in Indiana. For a minimum of 20 years, the whiskey rested primarily in previously used bourbon and rye barrels, alongside multiuse barrels that previously held batch Light Whiskey and other American Whiskies. Aging in used oak allowed the liquid to develop depth and richness while the uncharred barrels helped maintain the softer character of Light Whiskey.

„Part of what makes working on Orphan Barrel so exciting is coming across whiskies that have developed in ways you might not expect. When we discovered this 20-Year-Old Light Whiskey, what stood out was how much character it had developed over two decades while still retaining the softer profile that defines the category. At this age, you’re working with something finite that simply can’t be recreated once it’s gone, which is exactly the kind of remarkable liquid we want to bring forward through the Orphan Barrel project.“ Andrew Mackay, Master Blender US Whiskey, Diageo

Bottled at 46% ABV (92 proof), Latverian Cask opens with caramel and sweet vanilla on the nose, followed by honey, butterscotch, orange peel and oak on the palate, and a warm finish of creamy vanilla and dried fruit. Despite its age, the whiskey remains mellow and soft on the palate, with the depth and richness developed over more than two decades in used oak. Latverian Cask is best enjoyed neat or with one small ice cube, allowing the liquid to open up slowly as the ice melts.

To learn more about Latverian Cask and Orphan Barrel Whiskey Co., please visit www.orphanbarrel.com or @OrphanBarrel on Instagram.

ABOUT ORPHAN BARREL:

Orphan Barrel is an endeavor to time-honor and capture high-quality liquid from barrels that have been aging independently to share them with whiskey connoisseurs. We are inspired by creativity, quality liquid, good times and great stories. These are limited edition whiskies released in one exclusive batch, so once they are gone, they are gone forever.

ABOUT DIAGEO:

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JεB and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Crafting iconic drinks chosen for life’s moments.

ABOUT MARVEL STUDIOS‘ „AVENGERS DOOMSDAY“:

In Marvel Studios‘ „Avengers: Doomsday,“ beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered. The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo; produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz; and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Alex Livinalli, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia. Screenplay written by Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron. „Avengers: Doomsday“ releases in theaters December 18, 2026.