PR: Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique als „Best of the Best“ beim TWSC ausgezeichnet

Die Kavalan Distillery in Taiwan freut sich über jede Menge Auszeichnungen, die ihr beim Tokyo Whisky & Spirits Competition (TWSC) verliehen wurden. Neben 3 Superior Gold und 8 Gold stechen drei Medaillen besonders heraus: Kavalan Solist Oloroso Sherry gewinnt in der Kategorie ‚World Single Malt Whisky Category Winner – NAS‘, Kavalan erhält die Auszeichnung ‚Best World Distillery of the Year‘, und Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique wurde zum ‚Best of the Best‘ gekürt.
Die Kavalan Distillery kann sich noch über weitere Auszeichnungen und Medaillen freuen:
Best of the Best
- Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique
Best World Distillery of the Year
- Kavalan Distillery
World Single Malt Whisky Category Winner – NAS
- Kavalan Solist Oloroso Sherry
3 Superior Gold
- Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique
- Kavalan Solist Ex-Bourbon
- Kavalan Solist Oloroso Sherry
8 Gold
- Kavalan Concertmaster Port Cask Finish
- Kavalan Concertmaster Sherry Finish
- Distillery Reserve Peaty Cask
- Distillery Reserve Rum Cask
- Kavalan King Car Conductor
- Kavalan Oloroso Sherry Oak
- Kavalan Solist Fino Sherry
- Kavalan Solist Port
Hier ist der englischsprachige Pressetext dazu:
Kavalan’s Surprise Honour by Japanese Whisky Elite
TAIPEI, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — In an unexpected outcome, Kavalan’s Solist Vinho Barrique has topped a gruelling blind tasting by prestigious Japanese judges in search of the world’s best single malt.
To find the Tokyo Whisky & Spirits (TWSC) Competition’s „Best of the Best,“ 128 single malts were whittled down to the best 14 contenders, which were assessed again by 13 select judges.
In the final ranking, Kavalan placed first, second, and third.
TWSC2020 Best of the Best Top 10 Single Malts
- Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique (Best of the Best)
- Kavalan Solist Ex-Bourbon Cask
- Kavalan Solist Oloroso Sherry Cask
- The Essence of Suntory Whisky Yamazaki Distillery Refill Sherry Cask
- Komagatake 1991 28 Years Old Single Cask No.160
- The Essence of Suntory Whisky Yamazaki Distillery Montilla Wine Cask
- Tomatin 30 Years Old
- Kavalan Solist Fino Sherry
- Glenfiddich 21 Years Old
- Glenfiddich 18 Years Old Small Batch Reserve
In addition, Kavalan scooped „World Distillery of the Year“ and „World Single Malt – NAS“ for its Solist Oloroso Sherry.
CEO Mr Y.T. Lee said the results were humbling and completely unexpected.
„We are honoured to have been judged in this way by the prestigious Japanese whisky industry,“
Mr Lee said.
„This year’s results once again represent a strong showing from Taiwan, such as Kavalan … Taiwan has demonstrated their whisky-making prowess.“
Mamoru Tsuchiya, Chair of the TWSC Executive Committee, said:
Kavalan received the most Superior Golds given to individual whiskies, clinching three of only eight.
Best of the Best
Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique
Best World Distillery of the Year
Kavalan Distillery
World Single Malt Whisky Category Winner – NAS
Kavalan Solist Oloroso Sherry
3 Superior Gold
Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique
Kavalan Solist Ex-Bourbon
Kavalan Solist Oloroso Sherry
8 Gold
Kavalan Concertmaster Port Cask Finish
Kavalan Concertmaster Sherry Finish
Distillery Reserve Peaty Cask
Distillery Reserve Rum Cask
Kavalan King Car Conductor
Kavalan Oloroso Sherry Oak
Kavalan Solist Fino Sherry
Kavalan Solist Port
Judges were selected from an elite group of Masters of Whisky, Whisky instructors, famous bartenders from throughout Japan, spirits industry importers, sellers, makers, and journalists.