PR: Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique als „Best of the Best“ beim TWSC ausgezeichnet

Die Kavalan Distillery in Taiwan freut sich über jede Menge Auszeichnungen, die ihr beim Tokyo Whisky & Spirits Competition (TWSC) verliehen wurden. Neben 3 Superior Gold und 8 Gold stechen drei Medaillen besonders heraus: Kavalan Solist Oloroso Sherry gewinnt in der Kategorie ‚World Single Malt Whisky Category Winner – NAS‘, Kavalan erhält die Auszeichnung ‚Best World Distillery of the Year‘, und Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique wurde zum ‚Best of the Best‘ gekürt.

Die Kavalan Distillery kann sich noch über weitere Auszeichnungen und Medaillen freuen:

Best of the Best

Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique

Best World Distillery of the Year

Kavalan Distillery

World Single Malt Whisky Category Winner – NAS

Kavalan Solist Oloroso Sherry

3 Superior Gold

Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique

Kavalan Solist Ex-Bourbon

Kavalan Solist Oloroso Sherry

8 Gold

Kavalan Concertmaster Port Cask Finish

Kavalan Concertmaster Sherry Finish

Distillery Reserve Peaty Cask

Distillery Reserve Rum Cask

Kavalan King Car Conductor

Kavalan Oloroso Sherry Oak

Kavalan Solist Fino Sherry

Kavalan Solist Port

Hier ist der englischsprachige Pressetext dazu:

Kavalan’s Surprise Honour by Japanese Whisky Elite

TAIPEI, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — In an unexpected outcome, Kavalan’s Solist Vinho Barrique has topped a gruelling blind tasting by prestigious Japanese judges in search of the world’s best single malt.

To find the Tokyo Whisky & Spirits (TWSC) Competition’s „Best of the Best,“ 128 single malts were whittled down to the best 14 contenders, which were assessed again by 13 select judges.

In the final ranking, Kavalan placed first, second, and third.

TWSC2020 Best of the Best Top 10 Single Malts

Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique (Best of the Best) Kavalan Solist Ex-Bourbon Cask Kavalan Solist Oloroso Sherry Cask The Essence of Suntory Whisky Yamazaki Distillery Refill Sherry Cask Komagatake 1991 28 Years Old Single Cask No.160 The Essence of Suntory Whisky Yamazaki Distillery Montilla Wine Cask Tomatin 30 Years Old Kavalan Solist Fino Sherry Glenfiddich 21 Years Old Glenfiddich 18 Years Old Small Batch Reserve

In addition, Kavalan scooped „World Distillery of the Year“ and „World Single Malt – NAS“ for its Solist Oloroso Sherry.

CEO Mr Y.T. Lee said the results were humbling and completely unexpected.

„We are honoured to have been judged in this way by the prestigious Japanese whisky industry,“

Mr Lee said.

„This year’s results once again represent a strong showing from Taiwan, such as Kavalan … Taiwan has demonstrated their whisky-making prowess.“

Mamoru Tsuchiya, Chair of the TWSC Executive Committee, said:

Kavalan received the most Superior Golds given to individual whiskies, clinching three of only eight.

Best of the Best

Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique

Best World Distillery of the Year

Kavalan Distillery

World Single Malt Whisky Category Winner – NAS

Kavalan Solist Oloroso Sherry

3 Superior Gold

Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique

Kavalan Solist Ex-Bourbon

Kavalan Solist Oloroso Sherry

8 Gold

Kavalan Concertmaster Port Cask Finish

Kavalan Concertmaster Sherry Finish

Distillery Reserve Peaty Cask

Distillery Reserve Rum Cask

Kavalan King Car Conductor

Kavalan Oloroso Sherry Oak

Kavalan Solist Fino Sherry

Kavalan Solist Port

Judges were selected from an elite group of Masters of Whisky, Whisky instructors, famous bartenders from throughout Japan, spirits industry importers, sellers, makers, and journalists.