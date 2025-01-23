Scottish Field: Interview mit Master Whisky Maker Gordon Motion (u.a. zum Highland Park 56yo)

Auf Scottish Field findet sich ein Interview mit Master Whisky Maker Gordon Motion, der für den neuesten Whisky von Highland Park verantwortlich zeichnet: Highland Park 56yo, den bislang ältesten Whisky der Brennerei.

Das Interview dreht sich natürlich auch darum, aber es beschäftigt sich vor allem mit seiner Arbeit bei Highland Park und seine persönlichen Erahrungen und Vorlieben. So geht es zum Beispiel bei dieser Frage um die aufregendsten und um die langweiligsten Aspekte seiner Arbeit:

What is the most exciting part about your job and what is the most mundane?

I’m in a very privileged position in that I’m able to see and taste some fantastic whiskies. Part of my job requires reviewing stock as it’s maturing. It has always amazed me how two casks filled on the same day, with the same spirit, and stored in the same warehouse, can create completely different characters. That’s the joy of whisky making. It’s my job to take all the varying characters from all these different casks and try and create a consistently high quality whisky, every time. On the more mundane side, I’d say there is a lot of repetitive work, measuring colours and strengths of thousands of casks throughout the year.