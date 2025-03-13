Nach einem Jahr Umbau: Highland Park wieder in Betrieb und für Besucher geöffnet

Es hat etwas länger gedauert als erwartet, aber nun ist die Highland Park Distillery wieder geöffnet – und das auch für Besucher.
Die Brennerei schreibt:
Welcome back to the Highland Park Distillery
Over the past year, we have been busy making some hugely positive changes at our distillery home – we handed over the reins to our engineering team, who set out to modernise our 227-year-old distillery to boost efficiency and shrink our environmental footprint. The work is done, and we’re on track to significantly lower water and energy consumption supporting our ambition to reduce overall emissions by 50% by 2030. One thing that hasn’t changed is the way we make our whisky – we’re still making it the same way, with the same raw materials, methods and Orkney heathered peat that give Highland Park its distinctive character.
Was hat sich vor Ort getan? Die Webseite von Highland Park listet diese Umbauten auf:
|HEAT RECOVERY SYSTEM
At the heart of the project is a new heat recovery system, capturing heat during distillation to be reused for drying malt and reducing reliance on coke. It is estimated that the new heat recovery system will deliver a 20% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions (CO₂) at the distillery, saving more than 1000 tonnes of CO2e per year.
COMPREHENSIVE MASHOUSE UPGRADE
Improvements also include a £13 million mashhouse upgrade to drive further efficiencies of Highland Park’s use of water and energy across the whisky making process. Key equipment including the distillery’s mash tun, yeast preparation systems and washbacks have been modernised.
ENHANCED EQUIPMENT DESIGN
We’ve upgraded our 12 wooden washbacks to stainless-steel ones with cooling jackets, allowing for precise fermentation control, reducing water and chemical use, and paving the way for future CO₂ capture.
ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT
These improvements are expected to significantly lower water and energy consumption supporting the distillery’s ambition to reduce overall emissions by 50 per cent by 2030.
FULLY ACCESSIBLE TOUR EXPERIENCES
The modernisation of the site also includes improved accessibility, ensuring full wheelchair access throughout the entire distillery tour experience.
Auch hat man die Touren für Besucher geändert und ausgebaut – insgesamt bietet man nun sechs Visitor experiences an, die man hier im Detail ansehen kann.