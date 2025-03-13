Nach einem Jahr Umbau: Highland Park wieder in Betrieb und für Besucher geöffnet

HEAT RECOVERY SYSTEM

At the heart of the project is a new heat recovery system, capturing heat during distillation to be reused for drying malt and reducing reliance on coke. It is estimated that the new heat recovery system will deliver a 20% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions (CO₂) at the distillery, saving more than 1000 tonnes of CO2e per year.

COMPREHENSIVE MASHOUSE UPGRADE

Improvements also include a £13 million mashhouse upgrade to drive further efficiencies of Highland Park’s use of water and energy across the whisky making process. Key equipment including the distillery’s mash tun, yeast preparation systems and washbacks have been modernised.

ENHANCED EQUIPMENT DESIGN

We’ve upgraded our 12 wooden washbacks to stainless-steel ones with cooling jackets, allowing for precise fermentation control, reducing water and chemical use, and paving the way for future CO₂ capture.

ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT

These improvements are expected to significantly lower water and energy consumption supporting the distillery’s ambition to reduce overall emissions by 50 per cent by 2030.

FULLY ACCESSIBLE TOUR EXPERIENCES

The modernisation of the site also includes improved accessibility, ensuring full wheelchair access throughout the entire distillery tour experience.