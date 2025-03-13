Jetzt vorgestellt: Ardbeg Smoketrails Napa Valley Edition für den Global Travel Retail

Erhältlich ist er ja schon seit Anfang Januar, aber noch nicht offiziell vorgestellt – das holt Ardbeg jetzt nach: Ardbeg Smoketrails Napa Valley ist die dritte Ausgabe in der Serie (zunächst Manzanilla Sherry Casks, danach Côte Rôtie Weinfässer), die anfänglich immer nur über den Global Duty Free erhältlich ist, dann aber immer wieder einmal im Handel zu finden ist.

Der neue Ardbeg Smoketrails Napa Valley wurde aus Whiskys aus Bourbon casks und Cabernet Sauvignon Rotweinfässern aus dem kalifornischen Napa Valley komponiert. Herausgekommen ist dabei ein Geschmacksprofil mit Aromen von Rosenwasser, geräucherten Pflaumen und Jasmin und Noten von gebackenem Brot und Menthol.

Gillian Macdonald, die als Master Blenderin für Ardbeg arbeitet, zum neuen Ardbeg Smoketrails Napa Valley:

“For each release in our Smoketrails series, the task of our whisky creation team, led by Dr Bill Lumsden, is to hunt out casks that take Ardbeg on a journey into the unknown. For the Ardbeg Smoketrails Napa Valley Edition, we have unearthed something very special.

“By marrying Cabernet Sauvignon wine casks with classic Ardbeg, we’ve created a deeply floral and fragrant whisky, the like of which travellers will not have tasted before. Its distinctive blush colour leads to floral aromas such as rose water and jasmine. Then, tastes of smoked plums, espresso coffee and eucalyptus come to the fore. It is an Ardbeggian adventure in a bottle.”