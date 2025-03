Green River Distilling Co. (im Besitz der Bardstown Bourbon Company) streicht mehr als ein Viertel der Jobs

“The market correction that our industry is going through has been well-publicised and, unfortunately, we aren’t immune to it. While our own brands are healthy and growing, a number of customers in our contract business are struggling. We have been working with them through these challenges but made the difficult decision to adjust our production now with the long-term health of our business in mind.”



“Our consumer brands, both Green River and Bardstown Bourbon, are healthy and growing. We are continuing to invest for growth, including our national campaigns and the Green River tasting room in Louisville, which is currently under construction and will open later this year. The reduction in force was a direct reaction to current and projected contract distilling business. We are confident that these steps will help us navigate current industry challenges while retaining a strong foundation for the future.”

Statement der Green River Distilling Company