The Leith Export Co. mit zwei neuen Abfüllungen

The Leith Export Co., der kommerzielle Handelsarm der Port of Leith Distillery & The Lind & Lime Gin Distillery, erweitert ihr Whisky-Portfolio und veröffentlicht zwei neue Abfüllungen.

Bei Perpetuity Batch #2 wird das Infinity-Bottle-Konzept fortgesetzt, welches wir vom ersten Batch bereits kennen (wir berichteten). Auch hier ist die Zusammensetzung des Blends wieder transparent und nachvollziehbar kommuniziert. Perpetuity Batch #2 ist mit 46 % in die 3.000 Flaschen abgefüllt, und seit dem 2. November für £45 erhältlich.

Table Whisky ist der erste Single-Grain-Whisky der Leith Export Co. und ein fester Bestandteil der Bar der Port of Leith Distillery, dort wird er in Cocktails serviert. Er ist mit 43 % abgefüllt, ab dem 7. November sind erst einmal 3.000 Flaschen für £35 erhältlich.

Beide Bottlings sind auf der Website von Leith Export Co. sowie in den Geschäften der Brennereien Lind & Lime und Port of Leith erhältlich.

Anbei nun die englischsprachige Presseaussendung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

LEITH EXPORT CO. EXPANDS WHISKY PORTFOLIO

The Leith Export Co., the commercial trading arm for Lind & Lime and Port of Leith products, has expanded its portfolio with a second batch of Perpetuity blended Scotch whisky and Table whisky, a new single grain bottling.

These new whiskies join an existing house of spirits which comprises its signature Lind & Lime London dry gin, La Garde Écossaise champagne and Port of Leith’s sherries and ports – consisting of White and Tawny Ports and PX, Oloroso and Manzanilla Sherries.

Perpetuity is inspired by the infinity bottle concept, blending whiskies from across Scotland into a perpetual vat of liquid. Housed in its contemporary wine-inspired bottle, the label depicts the story of a 15th Century Leith cooper, Henry Douglas – nicknamed the ‘Cursed Cooper’.

Sam Travers, Whisky Blender for Perpetuity Whisky, commented:

“With Perpetuity Batch #2 we had a decision to make: keep the original’s identity or diverge wildly and blend it away. At this stage, it didn’t feel like the time for giant curveballs, so we went somewhere down the middle. ‘We had access to far more malt than we had for Batch #1, so we could get some new DNA into the mix while working with the fruity, woody, sweet character of the original. Overall, Batch #2 is big, malty and mouth-coating with big tropical energy.”

The Leith Export Co.’s first single grain whisky, Table Whisky, is a mainstay of the Port of Leith Distillery bar, designed to be served in cocktails.

Ian Stirling, Co-Founder of Leith Export Co., added:

“Table whisy is our house pour; our sommelier’s selection. A single grain whisky distilled in Edinburgh, matured in virgin oak and sherry casks, and blended in Leith. It’s delicious, reliable, approachable and rich.

The two new bottlings follow on from the opening of the UK’s first vertical distillery, Port of Leith, which launched last month offering a tour and tasting experience and top floor mezzanine bar with panoramic views across Edinburgh.

Perpetuity Batch #2 is bottled at 46% with an increased 3,000 bottles made available to purchase from November 2nd at £45.

Table Whisky is bottled at 43% with an initial 3,000 bottles made available to purchase from November 7th at £35.

Both products are available to purchase from the Leith Export Co. website and in-store at Lind & Lime and Port of Leith distilleries.



Perpetuity Batch #2 Composition

Perpetuity Batch #1 10.9%

Miltonduff American Standard Barrel 6.5%

Fassiefern refill PX butt 33.4%

Invergordon Refill Sherry Butt 15.9%

North British Virgin Oak 14.5%

Glen Moray Refill Barrel 6.1%

North British Sherry Hogshead 12.9%

Tasting notes

Perpetuity Batch #2

Lots of grilled pineapple, apricots, nutmeg, fresh cherries and jam. On the finish blood orange marmalade on toast with cinnamon butter.

Table Whisky

Toffee popcorn paired with raspberry pavlova with plenty of buttercream topped with ginger cake, vanilla and cinnamon.