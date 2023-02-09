Leith Export Co. (Port of Leith Distillery) bringt neuen Blended Whisky „Perpetuity“

The Leith Export Co., der kommerzielle Handelsarm für Produkte von Lind & Lime und Port of Leith, hat die Veröffentlichung eines neuen Blended Whiskys nach dem Vorbild des Infinity-Bottle-Konzepts bekanntgegeben.

Batch #1 wird in einer begrenzten Auflage von 1.430 Flaschen angeboten – und besteht aus einer Mischung aus Single Malt und Single Grain Whiskys aus Highland-, Speyside- und Lowland-Brennereien. Abgefüllt ist der Blended Malt mit einer Alkoholstärke von 45,7% vol., und er kostet auf der Webseite von Leith Export Co. £38.50.

Die neue vertikale Port of Leith Distillery soll im Sommer eröffnet werden. Baukosten waren etwa 13,5 Millionen Pfund.

Anbei die Presseaussendung, die auch die Tasting Notes und – vorbildlich – die genaue Zusammensetzung des Blended Malts enthält:

LEITH EXPORT CO. DEBUTS NEW INFINITE BLEND

The Leith Export Co., the commercial trading arm for Lind & Lime and Port of Leith products, has announced the release of a new blended whisky – modelled on the infinity bottle concept.



In anticipation of the new £13.5m Port of Leith vertical Distillery, due to open this summer, Perpetuity is the first whisky offering by The Leith Export Co. joining its signature Lind & Lime London dry gin, La Garde Écossaise champagne and Port of Leith’s Oloroso sherry and white and tawny port.

The first batch of a limited number of 1,430 bottles are now available, comprising a blend of single malt and single grain whiskies from Highland, Speyside, and Lowland distilleries.

Reflecting the rich history of Leith as a distilling district, Perpetuity is inspired by the story of a 15th Century Leith cooper, Henry Douglas – nicknamed the ‘Cursed Cooper’ – who is depicted on the label hard at work on his cursed cask.

In keeping with other products under the Leith Export Co. umbrella, including Lind & Lime gin, Perpetuity is encased in a contemporary wine-inspired bottle, with original artwork, created in-house.

Ian Stirling, Co-Founder of Leith Export Co., said:

“The name Perpetuity is inspired by the way we intend to collect and blend whiskies from distilleries across Scotland, bottle at least half of this vat and then replenish with different whiskies, which leaves us with a perpetual vat of intriguing and complex Scotch whisky. “Batch 1 is made up of casks from Deanston, North British and Glentauchers distilleries, which combine to create a smooth whisky with notes of caramelised apple tart on the nose, toffee and marmalade on the palate before finishing with a sharp lemon drizzle cake with clotted cream.”

The Leith Export Co. has already enjoyed success in the spirits market – recently expanding into North America, with its first shipment of Lind & Lime gin.



Retailing at £38.50, with an ABV of 45.7%, batch 1 of Perpetuity is now available from The Leith Export Co. website, Lind & Lime distillery shop and specialist retailers.

Composition:

21.9% Glentauchers 6 years old

Single malt, First-Fill Oloroso sherry hogshead

22.2% North British 13 years old

Single grain, Ex-bourbon American standard barrel

23.9% Deanston 9 years old

Single malt, Ex-Bourbon American standard barrel

32% North British 7 years old

Single grain, Virgin oak American standard barrel

Tasting notes:

Nose – caramelised apple tart, custard danish pastries and sandalwood.

Palate – Crème brûlée, lemon sherberts, toffee and marmalade

Finish – lemon drizzle cake with clotted cream