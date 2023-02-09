Neuer Single Malt aus den USA: Yellowstone American Single Malt Whiskey

Die USA sind längst nicht mehr nur das Land des Bourbon – im ganzen Land wird Whisky produziert – und nicht nur Bourbon. Mehr und mehr verwendet man dort in der Mash Bill 100% gemälzte Gerste, und produziert damit Single Malt Whiskey.

Der neueste Zugang zu dieser wachsenden Kategorie ist der Yellowstone American Single Malt Whiskey. Er stammt aus Kentucky, der Heimat des Bourbons, aus der Limestone Branch Distillery. Er ist mit 54% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt und vier Jahre in amerikanischen Eichenfässern gereift. Geschmacklich bietet er laut Destillerie Noten von Pfirsichblüte, Honig, Birne, Steinobst, Datteln, Eiche, Zimt und Walnüssen. Kosten wird er in den USA, wo er zunächst einmal exklusiv erscheint, nämlich ab März, 54,99 Dollar.

Der Ankündigung ist auch ein Statement von Master Distiller Stephen Beam beigefügt:

“I’m proud of the success Yellowstone Select Bourbon has enjoyed since 2015 when I introduced my take on my family’s historic brand. And I’m proud to once again continue my family’s tradition of innovation with the launch of Yellowstone American Single Malt. This is a brand-new category of American whiskey, and our offering is sure to become a favourite among Yellowstone Bourbon fans and fans of American Single Malt Whiskeys alike.”