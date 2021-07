PR: Neu von der Limestone Branch Distillery – Yellowstone Limited Edition 2021

Wer amerikanische Whiskeys liebt, für den wird die Marke Yellowstone der Limestone Branch Distillery aus Kentucky keine unbekannte sein. Von ihr gibt es neben den regulären Abfüllungen seit 2015 auch eine jährliche Sonderedition – und auch dieses Jahr hat Master Distiller Stephen Beam wieder besondere Fässer für den Kentucky Straight Bourbon ausgesucht, 7 und 15 Jahre alt. Teile der 7 Jahre alten Fässer geben einem Anteil des Bourbons ein Amarone-Finish – sicherlich eine interessante Kombination.

Die Yellowstone Limited Edition 2021 erscheint in den USA jetzt im Juli, und sie wird wohl auch in diesem Jahr wieder den Sprung über den großen Teich schaffen und bei einigen Fachhändlern im Angebot zu finden sein – wohl allerdings nicht zum US-Verkaufspreis von 99,99 Dollar.

Hier die englischsprachige Presseinfo zum Release:

Limestone Branch Master Distiller Stephen Beam releases newest expression of Yellowstone® Limited Edition

Latest offering made with quality, mature 7-year-old and 15-year-old bourbons, including a select number of 7-year-old barrels finished in Amarone casks

Limestone Branch Distillery is releasing 2021 Yellowstone Limited Edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Featuring the most mature and flavorful 7-year-old and 15-year-old bourbons hand-selected by Limestone Branch Master Distiller Stephen Beam – including select 7-year-old barrels finished in Amarone casks – the latest expression of Yellowstone Limited Edition will be available at retail starting in July at a suggested retail price of $99.99 per bottle.

Yellowstone® Limited Edition

Each year since 2015, Beam has produced a unique, limited-edition bourbon under the Yellowstone brand, which was established in 1872 by Beam’s great-great-grandfather and early bourbon pioneer, J.W. Dant. For this year’s Yellowstone Limited Edition, Beam selected Amarone casks to finish select barrels of 7-year-old-bourbon to complement the tasting notes of the extra-aged bourbons that make up this year’s Limited Edition.

„Amarone is a rich, red wine that – much like bourbon – takes time and patience to craft and requires at least two years in oak casks to age. Finishing select barrels in these Amarone casks brings notes of fresh cracked pepper and tobacco, as well as hints of black cherry, fig and dark chocolate to the classic bourbon notes of caramel, vanilla and hints of citrus,“ explained Beam. „With a finish of oxidized fruit, cherry and black currant, this bourbon is reminiscent of pre-Prohibition whiskeys.“

2021 Limited Edition will be bottled at 101 proof (50.5% ABV) and sold in custom-designed bottles featuring embossing, a high-end natural cork and a label featuring the 2021 Yellowstone Limited Edition emblem. Beginning in July, 7,500 cases (3 bottles per case) will be available at retail locations nationwide – a 50% increase in production over 2020.

„Domestic straight bourbon sales saw 21% growth versus last year, with ultra-premium bourbons experiencing 38% growth. The Yellowstone brand has experienced nearly five times that level of growth,“ said Caitlin Palmieri Jackson, brand manager for Limestone Branch Distillery. „Our Limited Edition expression is equal parts a celebration of that success and a way to raise awareness and continue momentum for the brand family.“

In past years, the annual Yellowstone Limited Edition bottlings have included as many as three bourbons used in a blend, incorporating bourbon aged in wine casks, re-charred wine casks, and even wine casks charred three different times.

About Limestone Branch Distillery

Stephen Beam and his brother Paul Beam opened Limestone Branch Distillery in 2011, with the goal of crafting the finest spirits in small batches. With a history of distilling on both sides of their family – Beam and Dant – the brothers are seventh-generation distillers. In 2015, they brought the Yellowstone brand back to the family. The distillery is now home to Yellowstone Select, Yellowstone Limited Edition, and Minor Case Rye Whiskey, as well as the newest addition, Bowling & Burch Gin.