Limestone Branch Distillery und Ross & Squibb Distillery veröffentlichen Yellowstone Limited Edition 2025

Auch in diesem Jahr gibt es von der Limestone Branch Distillery wieder eine Yellowstone Limited Edition, zum zehnten Mal übrigens – und wieder mit der Chance, dass man einige der Flaschen (insgesamt wurden 10.000 davon abgefüllt) auch in Deutschland finden kann. Zum ersten Mal wurden dabei Fässer aus Indiana und Kentucky verwendet – in einer Kollaboration mit der Ross & Squibb Distillery.

Was es über die neue Abfüllung, die in den USA knapp unter 100 Dollar kosten soll, zu sagen gibt, können Sie hier nachlesen:

Limestone Branch Distillery collaborates with Ross & Squibb Distillery on 2025 release of Yellowstone Limited Edition

10th anniversary expression features a blend of three unique mash bills aged 10 years and bottled at 105 proof

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — To celebrate a decade of excellence across its award-winning annual Limited Edition collection, Limestone Branch Distillery released its 2025 Yellowstone Limited Edition, a unique blend of straight bourbon whiskeys thoughtfully aged 10 years. The series debuted in 2015 to honor the finest spirits worthy of the Yellowstone Bourbon name.

In the pioneering spirit of Yellowstone Bourbon, Founder and Master Distiller Stephen Beam and the team at Limestone Branch Distillery collaborated with the blending team at Ross & Squibb Distillery – one of the most historic distilleries in America – to create the 10th anniversary release. For the first time, the combined team chose barrels from the Indiana and Kentucky distilleries to blend for this year’s unique and high-quality commemorative expression.

The 2025 release includes three unique mash bills aged 10 years and is bottled at 105 proof (52.5% ABV) in tribute to the debut of Yellowstone Limited Edition in 2015. An allocation of 10,000 (3-in) cases will be on shelf in September at retail and Limestone Branch Distillery, just in time for Bourbon Heritage Month, for a minimum suggested retail price of $99.99 per 750mL bottle.

„We’ve done something different with this special annual release every year since 2015. This year’s 10-year anniversary Limited Edition represents my natural progression of experimenting with blending, using three unique mash bills to create a remarkable product. In partnership with the Ross & Squibb team, we pushed the boundaries of innovation by creating our first blend featuring barrels from the Indiana and Kentucky distilleries – without compromising on our commitment to quality that has kept the Yellowstone Bourbon brand on shelf for more than 150 years.“ Founder and Master Distiller Stephen Beam

The 2025 Yellowstone Limited Edition release features an aroma of vanilla, oak and hints of citrus. The body includes tastes of rich caramel, vanilla, toffee and hints of stone fruit on the palate, and a lingering finish of charred oak with notes of honey, cherry and cinnamon. Presented in a custom-designed embossed Yellowstone Limited Edition bottle, the 2025 anniversary edition features a high-quality natural cork, and a unique black and gold label highlighting the bold 10-year age statement, anniversary details and Beam’s signature.

The 2024 Yellowstone Limited Edition release earned gold medals at the 2025 ASCOT Awards and San Francisco World Spirits Competition. A product locator for Yellowstone Limited Edition can be found here.