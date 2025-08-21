Neu im September in den USA: Remus Repeal Reserve Series IX

Selten, aber doch findet man manchmal auch bei uns in Shops Abfüllungen von Remus Bourbon – und vielleicht ist es auch so bei dem im September erscheinenden Remus Repeal Reserve Series IX, eine Abfüllung aus vier Bourbons mit hohem Rye-Anteil im Alter von 10 bis 18 Jahren. In den USA wird der Remus Repeal Reserve Series IX 99 Dollar kosten – und hier haben wir alle Infos zu ihm, wie sie von Remus Bourbon bekanntgegeben worden sind:

Remus Repeal Reserve Series IX launches in tribute to Prohibition’s end

September marks the ninth annual release of the award-winning, limited-edition series from Remus Bourbon featuring a medley of four high-rye bourbons aged between 10 and 18 years

ST. LOUIS, /PRNewswire/ — Remus Bourbon, the award-winning whiskey inspired by the roaring spirit of the Prohibition era, announced the release of Remus Repeal Reserve Series IX Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The highly anticipated annual release from the historic Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, is a rare bourbon comprising their best stocks.

Aged between 10 and 18 years, the 104 proof (52% ABV) non-chill filtered Remus Repeal Reserve Series IX is the highest proof ever for the series. A limited supply will be available in September at a minimum suggested retail price of $99.99 per 750mL bottle.

Crafted to honor the repeal of Prohibition in 1933, Ross & Squibb Master Distiller Ian Stirsman selected the finest barrels of high rye bourbon, for which the distillery is renowned, to create this year’s edition. Remus Repeal Reserve IX includes 7% of an 18-year-aged bourbon containing 21% rye; 26% of an 11-year-aged bourbon comprising 36% rye; 23% of a 10-year-aged bourbon containing 36% rye; and 44% of a second 10-year-aged bourbon comprising 21% rye.

Remus Repeal Reserve Series IX features an aroma of seasoned oak, leather, ripe sweet cherry and subtle tobacco on the nose with prominent flavors of cherry, roasted coffee and a touch of smoky spice on the palate; and lingering oak and spice that fades into notes of coffee, cherry and tobacco in the finish.

„Bourbon fans have always expected something new from each edition of Remus Repeal Reserve. That’s why for Remus Repeal Reserve Series IX, we found some of our most unique barrels to date. After finalizing the blend, we blind-tasted it at different proofs to ensure we provide fans with the unique experience they expect. In the end, we believe the 104 proof, combined with 10-18-year-old bourbons, did just that.“ Ross & Squibb Master Distiller Ian Stirsman

Since its inaugural release, the Remus Repeal Reserve collection has earned a multitude of notable recognitions and awards. Remus Repeal Reserve VIII earned a platinum medal at the 2025 ASCOT Awards, a double gold medal at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and a gold medal and Consumer’s Choice Award at the 2025 SIP Awards. Additional key accolades for the esteemed collection include No. 1 Best Bourbon Under $100 by UPROXX, Top 5 Limited Bourbons and Whiskeys by Men’s Journal, Whiskey of the Year by WhiskeyFellow and a 98-point rating and a double gold medal from The Tasting Panel.

To learn more about Remus Repeal Reserve IX and the entire Remus Bourbon portfolio, or to find a bottle, visit RemusBourbon.com.

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products with a mission to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco operates as MGP Ingredients Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) Branded Spirits division since its acquisition in 2021. The company’s extensive and award-winning premium portfolio includes brands from four distilleries: Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Penelope and Remus bourbon are produced; Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Rebel, Ezra Brooks, and Blood Oath bourbons; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Bourbon; and Arandas, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas including Cortada, El Mayor, Escasa and Exotico. For more information, visit Luxco.com.