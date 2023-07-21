Ab Januar 2024 in UK: Remus Highest Rye Bourbon

Mit Januar 2024 wird die Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana (ehemals MGPI of Indiana, LLC Distillery), den neuen Remus Highest Rye Bourbon auf den Markt bringen, berichtet The Whisky Business. Es ist ein 6 Jahre alter Straight Bourbon Whiskey mit einer Mashbill von 51% Mais, 39% Roggen und 10% gemälztem Roggen, daher auch der Name Highest Rye.

Der Whiskey wird im Januar 2024 in UK erscheinen, ob er dann auch auf den Kontinent kommt, können wir momentan noch nicht sagen – eine Erweiterung des Angebots an Bourbon wäre jedenfalls zu begrüßen. In UK wird der mit 54,5% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllte Whiskey voraussichtlich 59,99 Pfund kosten.

Das Statement des Master Distillers, Ian Stirsman zum Remus Highest Rye Bourbon:

“With Remus Highest Rye Bourbon, our team pays tribute to Ross & Squibb Distillery’s rye tradition by selecting a mash bill that features the most rye a bourbon can offer. This bourbon delivers a sweet, rich fruit and maple aroma and a palate containing robust candied-fruit notes, followed by a lingering finish highlighted by notes of spicy cinnamon and saddle leather.”