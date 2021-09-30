PR: Luxco benennt die MGPI of Indiana, LLC Destillerie in Indiana in „Ross & Squibb Distillery“ um

Eigene Marken aus einer de facto namenlosen Brennerei? Luxco hielt das mit einiger Berechtigung für keine gute Idee und hat nun, da man in der 174 Jahre alten Brennerei die Eigenmarken George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey und Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey produziert, die MGPI of Indiana, LLC Destillerie in Indiana in „Ross & Squibb Distillery“ umbenannt.

Aber weil man nach wie vor dort auch als Auftragsbrennerei für andere Marken agiert, die als Handelsnamen, aber nicht als eigene Destillerie existieren, lässt man für diese Kunden die Destillerie weiter unter dem alten Namen arbeiten.

Kompliziert? Vielleicht bringt die nachfolgende englischsprachige Pressemitteilung mehr Klärung:

Luxco rebrands Indiana home of its branded spirits to Ross & Squibb Distillery

Facility’s new name, like its branded spirits, celebrates Indiana’s distilling history

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind., Sept. 29, 2021 — Luxco will rename the 174-year-old, Lawrenceburg, Indiana, distiller of its branded spirits Ross & Squibb Distillery™ as it joins the Luxco family of brands. Effective immediately, the distiller of George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey will go by its new name.

ike the brands it produces, Ross & Squibb Distillery pays tribute to Indiana’s distilling history and the pioneers who transformed Lawrenceburg, Indiana, into „Whiskey City USA“ and helped make Indiana the rye capital of the world. The Ross & Squibb name is a celebration of two such stories:

„Ross“ is inspired by the legacy of George Ross, who in 1847 founded the Rossville Distillery, located on what is now the Ross & Squibb Distillery campus. Considered one of Lawrenceburg’s original distilleries and one of America’s last Prohibition-era distilleries, Rossville Distillery produced some of the finest rye whiskeys in the world and was the inspiration for the Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey brand.

„Squibb“ calls back to the historic Squibb Distillery, founded in 1869 in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, and later purchased in 1921 by George Remus, King of the Bootleggers® and inspiration for the George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey brand.

„In rebranding our Lawrenceburg distillery, we sought to celebrate Indiana’s rich and important distilling history, particularly as it involves the inspiration behind our branded spirits,“ said David Bratcher, COO and president of branded spirits for MGP. „All Ross & Squibb brands find their inspiration in Indiana distilling history, so it is fitting the distillery itself now does as well.“

MGP will continue to produce bourbon, rye, whiskey, gin and grain-neutral spirits from this facility under its current name: MGPI of Indiana, LLC, in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, for its customers.

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP’s Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from five distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; Ross & Squibb Distillery, where George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced; and the Washington, D.C.-based Green Hat Distillery, producer of the Green Hat family of gins. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey and other well-recognized brands.

