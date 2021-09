Teeling veröffentlicht vierte Ausgabe der Renaissance-Serie

We are honoured to be launching the fourth release of our very popular and award-winning Renaissance Series of aged Single Malts. These releases are a celebratory bottling series that mark the true Renaissance of Dublin as the epicentre for world-class, city-based whiskey distillation. These whiskeys have established themselves as the Golden Standard of Irish Single Malts over the last two years.

Jack Teeling, Founder and Managing Director of Teeling Whiskey