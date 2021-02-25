PR: Teeling stellt drittes Bottling der Renaissance Single Malt Serie vor

Aus Dublin erreichen uns Neuigkeiten von der Teeling Distillery: Dort hat man, natürlich noch aus Altbeständen, den dritten Whisky der Renaissance Serie abgefüllt. Der 18 Jahre alte Single Malt wurde mit 46% vol. abgefüllt, kostet 140 Euro und erscheint zunächst in Irland. Danach erfolgt die Einführung auf wichtigen internationalen Märkten wie Belgien, Großbritannien, Holland, Frankreich, Dänemark, Italien und ausgewählten asiatischen Märkten.

Hier jedenfalls die Infos zur neuen Abfüllung:

Teeling Whiskey Unveils Third Bottling in Renaissance Single Malt Series

Teeling Whiskey is proud to unveil the third bottling of “The Renaissance”; a limited edition series of unique Irish Single Malts. The series, launched in 2019, is crafted to celebrate the true global Renaissance of Teeling, Dublin and Irish whiskey as it continues to be the fastest growing Premium Spirit in the world supported by the vibrancy from the many new entrants to the category. The Renaissance Series Three bottling follows on from the first two award-winning releases which were honoured with awards such as Gold at both the 2020 International Wine and Spirits Competition and 2020 Irish Whiskey Masters.

The Renaissance is a key part of Teeling Whiskey’s range of award-winning Irish whiskeys, which have collected over 300 international awards in the last seven years including the title of “World’s Best Single Malt” at the 2019 World Whiskies Awards and four “World’s Best Irish Whiskey” honours at the 2021 World Whiskies Awards. The third bottling of The Renaissance Series consists of 18-Year-Old Single Malt that was aged initially in ex-Bourbon barrels before being finished in high quality ex-Muscat wine casks, imparting distinct tropical fruit notes with fresh citrus and a touch of mint. Limited to just 9,000 bottles, the resulting Single Malt is then bottled at 46% with no chill filtration, a signature of all Teeling Whiskeys.

Jack Teeling, Founder and Managing Director of Teeling Whiskey, commented;

“We are delighted to launch the third release of our very popular and award-winning Renaissance Series of aged Single Malts. These releases are a celebratory bottling series to mark the true Renaissance of Dublin as the epicentre for world-class city based whiskey distillation.

As the leader of the new wave of Dublin Whiskey distillers, we look forward to contributing to and helping the continued Renaissance of Teeling, Dublin and Irish whiskey. With our Dublin distilled Irish whiskey now being exported around the world we are witnessing a new dawn which is perfectly encapsulated in our Renaissance bottlings.”

Bottled in a very unique tall decanter bottle, this bottle of Irish Single Malt stands tall and proud on any shelf. With a RRP of €140.00 for a 70cl decanter bottle in gift box, The Renaissance 18-Year-Old Single Malt will be available in Ireland at the Teeling Whiskey Distillery in Dublin 8, The Celtic Whiskey Shop. Irishmalts.com and premium independent Irish off licences as well as being rolled out to key International Markets such as the Belgium, UK, Holland, France, Denmark, Italy and select Asian markets.