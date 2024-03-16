Serge und Angus verkosten: 12 Iren zum St. Patrick’s Day

Ein ganzes Dutzend irischer Whiskeys präsentieren uns Serge Valentin und Angus MacRaild samt Tasting Notes als ihren Beitrag zum St. Patrick’s Day am Sonntag.
Unter den zwölf verkosteten Abfüllungen sind einige von Teeling und Cooley (was ab einem gewissen Alter des Whiskeys ein und dieselbe Sache ist), und insgesamt sind die Wertungen allesamt gut bis herrausragend – jede Menge Vergnügen zum irischen Feiertag also garantiert.
Hier die 12 Abfüllungen der Verkostung:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Teeling ‚Crystal Malt‘ (46%, OB, single malt, American Virgin Oak, +/-2023)
|85
|Dingle ‚Single Pot Still Batch 5 Cask Strength‘ (59.5%, OB, single pot still, bourbon, 1000 bottles, 2022)
|85
|Cooley 8 yo (58.5%, The Whisky Blues, single malt, batch #3A, 390 bottles, 2022)
|83
|Cooley 8 yo (54%, The Whisky Blues, single malt, 1st fill bourbon barrel, batch Ref.TWB01, 181 bottles, 2023)
|87
|Cooley 21 yo 2002/2023 (56.5%, Spirits Hunter for HNWS Taiwan, single malt, barrel, cask #2229, 210 bottles)
|89
|Cooley 21 yo 2001/2023 (55.8%, The Whisky Fair, single malt, amarone cask)
|87
|Irish 18 yo 2002/2021 ‚Saudade‘ (50.2%, malt grain & cane, single malt, bourbon barrel, 265 bottles)
|90
|The Cedar Tree 21 yo 2002/2023 (52.8%, The Whisky Cask Company, single malt, Tree of Life Serie, Demerara rum cask, 305 bottles)
|90
|The Pine Tree 21 yo 2002/2023 (53.4%, The Whisky Cask Company, single malt, Tree of Life Serie, PX sherry cask, 360 bottles)
|89
|Great Northern 5 yo (58.2%, The Whisky Blues, single malt, batch ref #TW802, 1,266 bottles, 2023)
|86
|Shimmering Silk 11 yo (50%, Scotch Malt Whisky Society, 1st fill bourbon barrels and 1st fill PX hogsheads)
|84
|Teeling 28 yo (46.6%, OB, cask #6756, sherry, 2019)
|91